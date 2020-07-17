Advanced search

Residents across Cambridgeshire who have recovered from coronavirus urged to help save more lives

PUBLISHED: 16:10 17 July 2020

Residents who have recovered from coronavirus are being urged to donate blood plasma to help those still suffering with the virus. Picture: SUPPLIED

More residents across Cambridgeshire who have recovered from coronavirus are being urged to donate blood to help save those who are still battling the virus.

Over 100 donations of COVID-19 convalescent plasma have been taken at the Cambridge donor centre, but NHS Blood and Transplant needs enough plasma to enable a trial and treat patients.

The donor plasma contains antibodies against coronavirus which can be transfused into people who are struggling to develop an immune response.

Professor Dave Roberts, associate director for blood donation at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We particularly need men to come forwards as they generally have higher antibody levels.

“We need to collect convalescent plasma now to make sure plasma is readily available for the trial to treat people currently in hospital.”

Professor Roberts added: “Donations can also be frozen to ensure convalescent plasma is readily available, should there be a rise in infections in the coming weeks.”

Convalescent plasma is being collected at 23 donor centres across the country, and people can donate plasma as often as every two weeks.

To offer to donate, call 0300 123 23 23 or visit https://www.nhsbt.nhs.uk/.

