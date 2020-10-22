Residents across the Fens urged to help spread Christmas cheer through shoe box donations
PUBLISHED: 14:52 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:52 22 October 2020
Archant
A housing association is calling on residents to help young people and families across the Fens enjoy some festive cheer this year through its shoe box appeal.
CHS Group has launched its Christmas shoe box appeal, encouraging the community to donate items such as toiletries, clothing, food and gift cards to those who need it most.
Those people include vulnerable people aged 16-24, women with mental health needs, young families and people with learning disabilities and autism.
Residents are asked to drop off their shoe boxes between November 16 and December 17 at locations including Ely, Wisbech and Cambridge between 9am-5pm every weekday, or in Histon between 9am-12pm, Monday to Thursday.
Nigel Howlett, chief executive of CHS Group, said: “During the festive period – this year more than ever – as a community, we need to come together to support those who do not have these luxuries.
“Last year, it was so heart-warming to see what these donations meant to our residents and how it made them feel like valued members of the community.
“In this most unusual of years, it is truly inspiring to see the community rallying together to support those in need.”
To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/CHS-Shoe-Box-Appeal or to learn more about the shoe box appeal, go to https://bit.ly/2Hr1piu.
