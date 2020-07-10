Villager spreads joy to fellow residents to mark Isleham Gala day amid lockdown
Although the annual Isleham Gala could not run this year, one man still aimed to spread colour and joy amongst fellow villagers, and he most certainly did that.
Union jacks, American flags and lines of bunting were the order of the day for villager Walter Gunston, who wanted to mark the occasion in style.
Even adopting the fancy dress code, Walter was keen to remember that, despite the coronavirus lockdown, it is important to keep residents smiling even when adapting to the ‘new normal’.
Residents took to social media to share their gratitude for Walter’s efforts, and it’s hoped next year’s Gala will be even more colourful.
One wrote “Walter doing what Walter loves to do. Make the people of this village smile and spreading joy and colour.”
Another said “he’s a good bloke is Wally”, one wrote that Walter’s efforts “always makes me happy”, while one person said “thanks for bringing a smile to my day”.
