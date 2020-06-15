Advanced search

Video

Harry was ‘in a terrible state’ when charity found him abandoned - but now he’s ‘loving life’ with new owner

PUBLISHED: 17:31 15 June 2020

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham ?in a terrible state? with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg?. He is now said to be ?loving life? and ?inseparable? from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham ?in a terrible state? with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg?. He is now said to be ?loving life? and ?inseparable? from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

Archant

A dog that was found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg” is now “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner.

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITYHarry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

Wood Green Animals Charity has shared Harry the lurcher’s moving story as it expects to see an increase in abandoned pets because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Harry’s handlers Emma and Jess said: “We’ve never seen a dog look as bad as he did when he came in. He was so skinny, only had about three hairs and was limping along.

“You could tell he was in pain and that he was really grateful to have a kennel... somewhere warm to be at least.”

But, because his injury was so severe, Harry’s leg had to be amputated.

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITYHarry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

However, thanks to medicated baths, Harry’s skin improved, and his weight picked up thanks to “lots of food - we were giving him four feeds a day.

“And lots of love and time from us all, we would get him out as much as we could.”

And now that Harry has a new owner, he is said to be “loving life in the home we found for him”.

“In fact, Harry and his new owner have been described as inseparable. Not only that - his hair is continuing to grow back too!”

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITYHarry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. His handlers Emma and Jess are pictured. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITYHarry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. His handlers Emma and Jess are pictured. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITYHarry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITYHarry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITYHarry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITYHarry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg”. He is now said to be “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

From fresh fudge to rainbow sewing kits – reaction as non-essential shops reopen in Ely

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning. Picture: Facebook

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

“It pushes people out of the village...” - Concerns raised at lack of affordable homes for Little Downham development

Site North of the Rectory in Little Downham where Ely Diocese has submitted plans for five homes to be created. Image: Heritage and Design Concept Statement for The Rectory, Little Downham

Most Read

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Combined authority funding boosts BP A10 roundabout scheme that could help deliver thousands of jobs in East Cambs

Proposed changes to BP A10 roundabout. The scheme is about to start now finance and design has been agreed. Thousands of jobs could be created by changes here and at the Lancaster Way business park entrance roundabout.. Picture:CCC

From fresh fudge to rainbow sewing kits – reaction as non-essential shops reopen in Ely

City Cycle Centre Toy Department has also reopened this morning. Picture: Facebook

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

“It pushes people out of the village...” - Concerns raised at lack of affordable homes for Little Downham development

Site North of the Rectory in Little Downham where Ely Diocese has submitted plans for five homes to be created. Image: Heritage and Design Concept Statement for The Rectory, Little Downham

Latest from the Ely Standard

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Wing commander hopeful pilot will be ‘located and recovered’ after F15C Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

Col. Will Marshall says RAF Lakenheath are hopeful that the pilot will be recovered. Picture: RAF Lakenheath/PA Wire

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Dawn to a new era arrives as AFC Ely bids to keep grassroots game alive

Ross Gray (pictured) co-founded AFC Ely with John James in their bid to keep the grassroots game alive. Picture: SUPPLIED/ROSS GRAY

Harry was ‘in a terrible state’ when charity found him abandoned - but now he’s ‘loving life’ with new owner

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham ?in a terrible state? with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg?. He is now said to be ?loving life? and ?inseparable? from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY
Drive 24