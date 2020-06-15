Video

Harry was ‘in a terrible state’ when charity found him abandoned - but now he’s ‘loving life’ with new owner

Harry the lurcher was rescued by Wood Green Animals Charity after being found abandoned in Soham ?in a terrible state? with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg?. He is now said to be ?loving life? and ?inseparable? from his new owner. Picture: WOOD GREEN ANIMALS CHARITY Archant

A dog that was found abandoned in Soham “in a terrible state” with a chronic skin condition and badly broken leg” is now “loving life” and “inseparable” from his new owner.

Wood Green Animals Charity has shared Harry the lurcher’s moving story as it expects to see an increase in abandoned pets because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Harry’s handlers Emma and Jess said: “We’ve never seen a dog look as bad as he did when he came in. He was so skinny, only had about three hairs and was limping along.

“You could tell he was in pain and that he was really grateful to have a kennel... somewhere warm to be at least.”

But, because his injury was so severe, Harry’s leg had to be amputated.

However, thanks to medicated baths, Harry’s skin improved, and his weight picked up thanks to “lots of food - we were giving him four feeds a day.

“And lots of love and time from us all, we would get him out as much as we could.”

And now that Harry has a new owner, he is said to be “loving life in the home we found for him”.

“In fact, Harry and his new owner have been described as inseparable. Not only that - his hair is continuing to grow back too!”

