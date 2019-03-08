Advanced search

Police helicopter used in search for man who went missing from his Milton home

PUBLISHED: 12:06 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:06 26 September 2019

Police helicopter used in search for Russell Logan, who was reported missing from his home in Fen Road, Milton at 5am this morning (September 26). Picture: POLICE.

Police helicopter used in search for Russell Logan, who was reported missing from his home in Fen Road, Milton at 5am this morning (September 26). Picture: POLICE.

A police helicopter is being used as part of a rescue mission to find a man who went missing from his home at 5am today (September 26).

Police helicopter used in search for Russell Logan, who was reported missing from his home in Fen Road, Milton at 5am this morning (September 26). Picture: POLICE.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Russell Logan, who was reported missing from his home in Fen Road, Milton.

Searches are being carried out in the Milton area and the police helicopter is being used as part of efforts to locate him.

Police helicopter used in search for Russell Logan, who was reported missing from his home in Fen Road, Milton at 5am this morning (September 26). Picture: POLICE. Police helicopter used in search for Russell Logan, who was reported missing from his home in Fen Road, Milton at 5am this morning (September 26). Picture: POLICE.

Russell is described as 5'8", medium/muscular build with a shaved head.

He is believed to be wearing a black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms, a beige gilet, grey baseball cap and purple shoes.

Anyone who has seen Russell or who has information concerning his whereabouts should call 101 quoting incident 49 of September 26.

