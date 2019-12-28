REVIEW 2019: Reporter Clare Butler looks back at some of her favourite moments

Reporter Clare Butler looks back at some of her favourite moments. Pictures: HARRY RUTTER Archant

It's been the year of getting to the heart of community spirit and jetting to sunnier climes for reporter Clare Butler.

An inspiring place of compassion, care and courage – Fen House embodies all the values of Ely that I have grown to admire over the past year. Clare with Roxanne and Lisa. Picture:MIKE ROUSE, An inspiring place of compassion, care and courage – Fen House embodies all the values of Ely that I have grown to admire over the past year. Clare with Roxanne and Lisa. Picture:MIKE ROUSE,

There's also been coverage of fascinating crime cases in the Fens and a baby being born in Beales department store!

Forgotten war heroes, popstars, superfans and Her Majesty The Queen's visit to Papworth Hospital have also been some of Clare's highlights.

A look back at some of the pictures from her favourite stories of the year are below:

1. Visiting Fen House

An inspiring place of compassion, care and courage – Fen House embodies all the values of Ely that I have grown to admire over the past year. Lisa, Roxanne and Louise. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. An inspiring place of compassion, care and courage – Fen House embodies all the values of Ely that I have grown to admire over the past year. Lisa, Roxanne and Louise. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

2. The Ely Hero Awards 2019

3. Meeting brave Soham mum Alison Fitt

4. Review of Dubai for the Eastern Daily Press' Heaven magazine

5. Gary Barlow fanatic Sue Smith

Ely Hero Awards 2019 (new) Ely Hero Awards 2019 (new)

6. Police appeal for 'murdered' Wisbech man who could still be alive

7. War hero Mollie Evershed missing photos found

8. HM The Queen visiting Papworth

9. Coca Cola gran Jean Cox

Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY Ely Hero Alison Fitt talks about the pain of grief, life after losing a child and raising thousands for charity. Pictured here is husband Darren, Charlie and Alfie. Picture: FAMILY

10. Boyband a1 review in Birmingham with Joanne Taylor

11. Baby boy is born unexpectedly in Wisbech Beales

12. Ely High Street traders speak out - a visit with Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse

13. Running marathon man Pat Brown

Review: Soaring skyscrapers, desert dunes that lead to adventure and enchanting entertainment are all part of the dizzying heights of Dubai’s success. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. Review: Soaring skyscrapers, desert dunes that lead to adventure and enchanting entertainment are all part of the dizzying heights of Dubai’s success. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

14. The Grange Hotel York review with Jessica Labhart

Gary Barlow superfan Sue Smith from Ely has proved how deep her love is for the singer by snapping selfies with him after sending 5,000 tweets. She has met the popstar with her friend and fellow fan, Judy. Picture: SUE SMITH Gary Barlow superfan Sue Smith from Ely has proved how deep her love is for the singer by snapping selfies with him after sending 5,000 tweets. She has met the popstar with her friend and fellow fan, Judy. Picture: SUE SMITH

Vulnerable Lithuanian man Ricardas Puisys from Wisbech - believed to have been murdered four years ago - could still be alive and being exploited. Picture: CLARE BUTLER Vulnerable Lithuanian man Ricardas Puisys from Wisbech - believed to have been murdered four years ago - could still be alive and being exploited. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD Family share pictures of Soham’s Sister Mollie Evershed who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion. Picture: CHRISTINE CRANFIELD

The Queen visits the new Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on Tuesday, July 9. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT The Queen visits the new Papworth Hospital in Cambridge on Tuesday, July 9. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris. Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Boyband a1 famous for hits such as Caught in the Middle and Same Old Brand New You are currently living their best lives with sold-out UK arena dates for their 20th anniversary. Cambs Times reporter Clare Butler met them for a chat. Picture: BAND Boyband a1 famous for hits such as Caught in the Middle and Same Old Brand New You are currently living their best lives with sold-out UK arena dates for their 20th anniversary. Cambs Times reporter Clare Butler met them for a chat. Picture: BAND

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER. Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Pat Brown is the marathon man of March who at 80 years of age has run his last London Marathon after taking part 26 times. Picture: CLARE BUTLER. Pat Brown is the marathon man of March who at 80 years of age has run his last London Marathon after taking part 26 times. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.