Rail upgrades aim to benefit Ely and Cambridge commuters with more reliable service

Rail passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are thought to benefit from a more reliable service after work to replace nearly four miles of track. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Rail passengers are thought to benefit from a more reliable service as works to upgrade the track begin this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Commuters travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are planned to take advantage of the repairs as engineers from Network Rail replace nearly four miles of track between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

Tracks and sleepers will be replaced as part of the work, which aim to create fewer delays and cancellations for passengers, and will happen at weekends from Saturday, July 18 to Sunday, September 27.

MORE: Mayor Palmer promises electrifying decision making as it’s full steam ahead for starting work on Soham station by September 2020

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “This work is a vital part of our maintenance programme to keep the track in top condition and reduce the number of delays and cancellations owing to track faults.

“This will improve reliability and maintain safety for our passengers.”

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/.

You may also want to watch: