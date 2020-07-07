9 great pubs in Ely to drink a real ale in

Here’s where to go around Ely when you’re craving a freshly poured real ale straight from the tap.

60-64 Market St, Ely. Image: Supplied. 60-64 Market St, Ely. Image: Supplied.

The Townhouse in Ely

60-64 Market St, Ely CB7 4LS

An attractive venue to delight those searching for their weekend fix. Located in Ely city centre, party enthusiasts can look forward to tucking into a variety of drinks whilst dancing away to some classic tunes.

From pale ale to the pub’s own craft, there is something for everyone to try.

The Red Lion at Stretham. Image: Supplied. The Red Lion at Stretham. Image: Supplied.

The Red Lion at Stretham

47 High St, Stretham, Ely CB6 3JQ

The Red Lion is a former Coaching Inn situated in the centre of the village of Stretham, less than five miles out of Ely.

34 Main St, Littleport, Ely. Image: Supplied. 34 Main St, Littleport, Ely. Image: Supplied.

Serving food at lunchtime and in the evening, the pet-friendly pub has a great local bar, beer garden and a conservatory-style restaurant.

The Crown at Littleport

34 Main St, Littleport, Ely CB6 1PJ

The Prince Albert in Ely. Image: Supplied. The Prince Albert in Ely. Image: Supplied.

Described by regulars as “very friendly to newcomers”, this stunning pub located in the centre of Littleport is just over five miles from Ely.

They offer a great choice of beers, ales and spirits, as well as offering live weekly entertainment from local bands and a pool table and jukebox.

The Prince Albert in Ely

3At3 Real Ale & Craft Beer Café in Ely. Image: Supplied. 3At3 Real Ale & Craft Beer Café in Ely. Image: Supplied.

62 Silver St, Ely CB7 4JF

One of Ely’s hidden gems, this back-street pub is located in the heart of the city and is just a five-minute walk from Ely Cathedral.

This cosy dog-friendly pub offers more than 30 beers and ciders, a spacious beer garden and is home to an annual beer festival popular with locals.

The Isle of Ely at Ely Leisure Village

10 Downham Rd, Ely CB6 2BZ

A relatively new addition to the city since it opened at Ely Leisure Village in March 2018, this spacious and welcoming pub/restaurant offers a wide drinks selection with craft beers, including national and local cask ales, plus an array of gins and rums. The interior décor takes inspiration from local landmarks and includes photography of Ely Cathedral, complete with references to the city’s history.

The High Flyer in Ely

69 Newnham St, Ely CB7 4PQ

This traditional pub - which was completely refurbished in early 2016 - now boasts a modern beamed interior design that’s full of character.

Offering pub grub and a carvery, as well as live music evenings, its central location makes it the place to be.

The Little Downham Anchor

25 Main St, Little Downham, Ely CB6 2ST

Priding itself on “delivering everything you need for an enjoyable and comfortable visit”, this family-run venue has reached must-visit status since a transformation that saw the demolition of the rear section of the building and interior remodelling.

“While we totally redesigned the structure to incorporate a new restaurant, kitchen, function room and bar, we tried to preserve the history of this well-known building in the heart of the Fens,” say the owners.

3At3 Real Ale & Craft Beer Café in Ely

3 Three Cups Walk, Ely CB7 4AN

Plenty of choice and a splendid initiative that saw the opening of the 3At3 Bottle Shop for four hours ion Saturday during the lockdown. Recently on tap has been some fine Prague pilsner but the choice is endless in a venue described by its owners as a Eruopean style café and shop.