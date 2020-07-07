Advanced search

9 great Ely beer gardens

PUBLISHED: 15:39 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 07 July 2020

Ben Jolley

The Cherry Tree at Soham. Image: Supplied

The Cherry Tree at Soham. Image: Supplied

Archant

Now that pubs are reopening, here are the best beer gardens around Ely for pints and sunshine.

The Cherry Tree at Soham. Image: SuppliedThe Cherry Tree at Soham. Image: Supplied

The Cutter Inn at Ely

42 Annesdale, Ely CB7 4BN

Think England, think river, think great beer, think equally great good, think view. You’re already there.

The Cutter is a jewel in the Ely crown with tranquil setting, and the most inviting of places to meet friends and enjoy this historic inn’s hospitality. Outdoor seating is limited but well worth a short wait just for the view.

The Lazy Otter, Cambridge Rd, Stretham. Image: SuppliedThe Lazy Otter, Cambridge Rd, Stretham. Image: Supplied

West End House at Ely

West End, Ely CB6 1AT

It has had many accolades but the visitor who summed the venue up as the “best proper pub in Ely, homely and friendly” nailed it.

It has a reputation for its beers but also has a splendid beer garden too. Nice and convenient. Simple and yes, nice.

Swan on the River, 1 Sandhill, Littleport, Ely. Image SuppliedSwan on the River, 1 Sandhill, Littleport, Ely. Image Supplied

The Maid’s Head at Wicken

12 High St, Wicken, Ely CB7 5XR

A pub with history, a pub with character and a pub offering a warm welcome, especially if you’re exhausted after enjoying the delights of nearby Wicken Fen. Easy to find, great reputation for food, and so quintessentially English.

1 Churchgate St, Soham, Ely. Image: Supplied1 Churchgate St, Soham, Ely. Image: Supplied

The Swan on the River at Littleport

1 Sandhill, Littleport, Ely CB6 1NT

Location, location, location. Three prized assets rolled into one at this delightful riverside pub and restaurant.

Plenty of outdoor seating, some excellent moorings nearby, and a perfect place to meet friends and enjoy the best of British pub and restaurant hospitality.

The Lazy Otter at Stretham

You may also want to watch:

Cambridge Rd, Stretham, CB6 3LU

Back in business, to the delight of its many regular customers. Nestled beside the River Ouse, the pub is a long-established favourite and great for a leisurely drink or a meal too.

The gardens are spacious and overlook the moorings – a delightful spot for these long lazy summers days. It’s also a great place for families too with an enclosed play area.

Five Miles From Anywhere at Upware

Old School Lane, Upware, Ely CB7 5ZR

Situated in the hamlet of Upware on the outskirts of Ely, customers can enjoy a range of traditional pub fayre, home cooked meals and a selection of specials while overlooking the River Cam from their spacious gardens.

Equipped for larger parties too, boaters and wildlife are also most welcome.

The Cherry Tree at Soham

66 Fordham Rd, Soham, Ely CB7 5AH

The Cherry Tree is dog friendly, and serves dinner, lunch and brunch. The pub’s sprawling, grassy beer garden has universal access, and a bandstand for summertime gigs once restrictions further relax.

It has also been recently revamped with additional benches, and while the children’s play area is currently out of action, there is a playing field with football goal posts.

The Fountain Inn at Soham

1 Churchgate St, Soham, Ely CB7 5DS

Rest assured, punters can sip on an array of beers, ciders, gins and spirits in an award-winning beer garden at this English pub on Churchgate Street.

The pub prides itself on its range of drinks and is Cask Marque credited. Customers can spend time in this dog-friendly garden knowing a warm welcome is guaranteed.

The Kings Arms in Ely

12 St Mary’s St, Ely CB7 4ES

Described in one review as “peaceful to rest in”, this quiet classic pub is located smack bang in the middle of Ely, just a stone’s throw from the cathedral.

This newly-refurbished pub offers a large beer garden with a picturesque view of Ely Cathedral and regular live performances from local bands and acts.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Landlord of pub near Wicken Fen thanks everyone who helped prevent fire spreading to thatched roof

Firefighters were called to tackle a chimney fire at The Maid's Head in Wicken on Saturday night. Pictures: The Maid's Head on Facebook

Paradise lost to become ‘Paradise found’ as East Cambs Council unveils proposals for 13 homes including four £100k flats

Artist's impression of the 13 home development proposed by East Cambs Council on the site of the former Paradise Pool, Newnham Street, Ely Picture; SAVILLS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

9 great Ely beer gardens

The Cherry Tree at Soham. Image: Supplied

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Landlord of pub near Wicken Fen thanks everyone who helped prevent fire spreading to thatched roof

Firefighters were called to tackle a chimney fire at The Maid's Head in Wicken on Saturday night. Pictures: The Maid's Head on Facebook

Paradise lost to become ‘Paradise found’ as East Cambs Council unveils proposals for 13 homes including four £100k flats

Artist's impression of the 13 home development proposed by East Cambs Council on the site of the former Paradise Pool, Newnham Street, Ely Picture; SAVILLS

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

9 great Ely beer gardens

The Cherry Tree at Soham. Image: Supplied

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ely Standard

County councillor apologises after being caught smoking on camera during meeting

Cllr Barbara Ashwood has apologised after being caught smoking during a virtual meeting of the communities and partnership committee at Cambridgeshire County Council. Picture: SUBMITTED

Investigation into complaint of racial profiling when Cambs police stopped man in Ely

A video showing the conversation between a black man and a police officer in Ely went viral last month during worldwide Black Lives Matter protests. The video was filmed by the motorist from inside his car (as shown). The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now started an independent investigation into the complaint of racial profiling. Picture: SUPPLIED

Riverside bar and kitchen re-opens with new safety guidelines as lockdown eases

Customers social distancing outside Riverside Bar & Kitchen in Ely. Picture: RIVERSIDE / FACEBOOK

Rail upgrades aim to benefit Ely and Cambridge commuters with more reliable service

Rail passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are thought to benefit from a more reliable service after work to replace nearly four miles of track. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Arbuckles re-opens post-lockdown with social distancing measures in place to protect customers

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE