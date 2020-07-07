9 great Ely beer gardens

Now that pubs are reopening, here are the best beer gardens around Ely for pints and sunshine.

The Cutter Inn at Ely

42 Annesdale, Ely CB7 4BN

Think England, think river, think great beer, think equally great good, think view. You’re already there.

The Cutter is a jewel in the Ely crown with tranquil setting, and the most inviting of places to meet friends and enjoy this historic inn’s hospitality. Outdoor seating is limited but well worth a short wait just for the view.

West End House at Ely

West End, Ely CB6 1AT

It has had many accolades but the visitor who summed the venue up as the “best proper pub in Ely, homely and friendly” nailed it.

It has a reputation for its beers but also has a splendid beer garden too. Nice and convenient. Simple and yes, nice.

The Maid’s Head at Wicken

12 High St, Wicken, Ely CB7 5XR

A pub with history, a pub with character and a pub offering a warm welcome, especially if you’re exhausted after enjoying the delights of nearby Wicken Fen. Easy to find, great reputation for food, and so quintessentially English.

The Swan on the River at Littleport

1 Sandhill, Littleport, Ely CB6 1NT

Location, location, location. Three prized assets rolled into one at this delightful riverside pub and restaurant.

Plenty of outdoor seating, some excellent moorings nearby, and a perfect place to meet friends and enjoy the best of British pub and restaurant hospitality.

The Lazy Otter at Stretham

Cambridge Rd, Stretham, CB6 3LU

Back in business, to the delight of its many regular customers. Nestled beside the River Ouse, the pub is a long-established favourite and great for a leisurely drink or a meal too.

The gardens are spacious and overlook the moorings – a delightful spot for these long lazy summers days. It’s also a great place for families too with an enclosed play area.

Five Miles From Anywhere at Upware

Old School Lane, Upware, Ely CB7 5ZR

Situated in the hamlet of Upware on the outskirts of Ely, customers can enjoy a range of traditional pub fayre, home cooked meals and a selection of specials while overlooking the River Cam from their spacious gardens.

Equipped for larger parties too, boaters and wildlife are also most welcome.

The Cherry Tree at Soham

66 Fordham Rd, Soham, Ely CB7 5AH

The Cherry Tree is dog friendly, and serves dinner, lunch and brunch. The pub’s sprawling, grassy beer garden has universal access, and a bandstand for summertime gigs once restrictions further relax.

It has also been recently revamped with additional benches, and while the children’s play area is currently out of action, there is a playing field with football goal posts.

The Fountain Inn at Soham

1 Churchgate St, Soham, Ely CB7 5DS

Rest assured, punters can sip on an array of beers, ciders, gins and spirits in an award-winning beer garden at this English pub on Churchgate Street.

The pub prides itself on its range of drinks and is Cask Marque credited. Customers can spend time in this dog-friendly garden knowing a warm welcome is guaranteed.

The Kings Arms in Ely

12 St Mary’s St, Ely CB7 4ES

Described in one review as “peaceful to rest in”, this quiet classic pub is located smack bang in the middle of Ely, just a stone’s throw from the cathedral.

This newly-refurbished pub offers a large beer garden with a picturesque view of Ely Cathedral and regular live performances from local bands and acts.