St Mary's Surgery in Ely will benefit from new and improved facilities after planning permission to carry out renovation works was approved. - Credit: St Mary's Surgery Ely / Gary Johns Architects

Patients who use St Mary’s Surgery in Ely will soon benefit from new and improved facilities following the approval of planning permission to carry out renovation works and a £750,000 funding boost.

East Cambridgeshire District Council (ECDC) has provided the funding, which alongside support from NHS England and Cambridge Community Services, means the long-awaited works can begin.

From December 21 2021, the surgery moved into temporary premises at the Princess of Wales Hospital to allow the works to take place.

GP partners at St Mary's (Drs Young, Piggott, Baker, Miller and Rayner) have played a huge role in the project, each contributing vital funding.

Tony Davis, practice manager at St Mary’s Surgery, said: “This is a really exciting time for us.

“The works here have been in the pipeline for a considerable amount of time and we look forward to seeing them get underway.

“More importantly, we're excited to move back into our brand new, renovated and specially made space next year.”

He added: “We’d like to thank all of our patients for their ongoing support throughout this process as well as all of the organisations involved.

“Without funding from ECDC and NHS England, and ongoing support from Cambridge Community Services and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, this project would not be able to take place.”

The renovation works being carried out will maximise the surgery’s capacity to meet the growing demands on the healthcare system in Ely and surrounding areas while maintaining a presence in the city centre.

Cllr Anna Bailey, leader of ECDC, said: “The renovation of St Mary’s Surgery in Ely has been a longstanding project and I am really pleased to see that this has been able to take such a big step forward.

“As a council, we have been a firm supporter of this project since the beginning and are extremely proud that we have been able to make a contribution to it via CIL funding.”

She added: “These works will greatly improve the health provision for residents in the district and I really look forward to seeing this project come to fruition for the benefit of residents in East Cambs.”

The new St Mary’s Surgery is set to reopen in November 2022.

The surgery is currently operating from its new temporary home at the Princess of Wales Hospital whilst renovation work takes place. - Credit: Facebook / St Mary's Surgery Ely



