Ely falls silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turn out to pay their respects

PUBLISHED: 10:54 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 11 November 2019

Ely fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Ely fell silent on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds turned out to pay their respects.

The city's cathedral was packed throughout the Remembrance service while many people gathered at the Market Place for the wreath-laying by the Royal British Legion.

They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old, Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning. We will remember them.

