LETTER: Here is what will be happening in Ely for Remembrance Day events this weekend

Poppy Appeal volunteers in Ely and members of the Royal British Legion are collecting this week until the end of Saturday. Picture: DAVID MARTIN Archant

We welcome all people in Ely to join us at the cathedral on Sunday November 10 2019 for a spectacular and very moving service, as well as a march through town, parade and act of remembrance in the Market Square.

Remembrance Service - Sunday November 10 2019 - Route Amendment

This year due to constraints with Traffic Management requirements we have made the decision to change the parade format by removing the short march from St Mary's Church to the cathedral which took place at 10am in past years and thus reduces the financial implications for the parish council and local branch of the Royal British Legion while also reducing the burden on our already stretched police resources.

The Royal British Legion, City of Ely Military Band, standards and marching contingents are to take their places within the cathedral at around 10.15am ahead of the Remembrance Service in the cathedral at 10.30am which will include a two minutes silence at 11am and spectacular poppy fall from the Lantern Tower.

At approximately 11.15am, the City of Ely Military Band, Standards and marching contingents will parade from Ely Cathedral via The Gallery, Minster Place, High Street to the Market Place for the wreath laying service at the Ely War Memorial concluding with a further two minutes silence followed by a march past the War Memorial to take the salute from the attending dignitary.

Road Closures for the parade will be:

10.15am to around 1.30pm - High Street closed

11am to 11.30am - gallery shut until parade clears into High Street.

11.13am to around 13.30am - Forehill closed.

As ever our friends at the Ely Standard will be reporting on it and Spotted in Ely will be live streaming the event for those who cannot attend.

We also thank Ian and Lisa's Star roadshow who will be providing the audio equipment on the day and the Kevin Evans and the Neighbourhood watch team.

Armistice Service - Monday November 11 2019

At approximately 10.50am on Monday November 11 2019 there will be a short service to commemorate the signing of the Armistice on November 11 1918.

The service will include the laying of wreaths by the mayor, ECDC chairman and president of the City of Ely Royal British Legion Branch.

Please be aware that the following road closure will be in place:

10.15am to around 11.30am - High Street closed.