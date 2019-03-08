Advanced search

LETTER: Here is what will be happening in Ely for Remembrance Day events this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:26 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 05 November 2019

David Martin

Poppy Appeal volunteers in Ely and members of the Royal British Legion are collecting this week until the end of Saturday. Picture: DAVID MARTIN

Poppy Appeal volunteers in Ely and members of the Royal British Legion are collecting this week until the end of Saturday. Picture: DAVID MARTIN

Archant

We welcome all people in Ely to join us at the cathedral on Sunday November 10 2019 for a spectacular and very moving service, as well as a march through town, parade and act of remembrance in the Market Square.

Remembrance Service - Sunday November 10 2019 - Route Amendment

This year due to constraints with Traffic Management requirements we have made the decision to change the parade format by removing the short march from St Mary's Church to the cathedral which took place at 10am in past years and thus reduces the financial implications for the parish council and local branch of the Royal British Legion while also reducing the burden on our already stretched police resources.

The Royal British Legion, City of Ely Military Band, standards and marching contingents are to take their places within the cathedral at around 10.15am ahead of the Remembrance Service in the cathedral at 10.30am which will include a two minutes silence at 11am and spectacular poppy fall from the Lantern Tower.

At approximately 11.15am, the City of Ely Military Band, Standards and marching contingents will parade from Ely Cathedral via The Gallery, Minster Place, High Street to the Market Place for the wreath laying service at the Ely War Memorial concluding with a further two minutes silence followed by a march past the War Memorial to take the salute from the attending dignitary.

Road Closures for the parade will be:

10.15am to around 1.30pm - High Street closed

11am to 11.30am - gallery shut until parade clears into High Street.

You may also want to watch:

11.13am to around 13.30am - Forehill closed.

As ever our friends at the Ely Standard will be reporting on it and Spotted in Ely will be live streaming the event for those who cannot attend.

We also thank Ian and Lisa's Star roadshow who will be providing the audio equipment on the day and the Kevin Evans and the Neighbourhood watch team.

Armistice Service - Monday November 11 2019

At approximately 10.50am on Monday November 11 2019 there will be a short service to commemorate the signing of the Armistice on November 11 1918.

The service will include the laying of wreaths by the mayor, ECDC chairman and president of the City of Ely Royal British Legion Branch.

Please be aware that the following road closure will be in place:

10.15am to around 11.30am - High Street closed.

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

FP McCann Ltd - with a base in Littleport they want to double in size - fined £25m for breaking competition law after joining illegal cartel

The Littleport site of FP McCann where a decision has still not been made about an extension that could provide up to 90 new jobs. The company has been fined £25m by the competitions authority for taking part in an illegal cartel.

A10 closed at Stretham after tractor and load overturns - recovery is under way

recovery work is under way on the A10 near Stretham today after a tractor and its load over turned. Picture;: ELY STANDARD READER

Double drink-driving dad with child, 4, in car stank of alcohol from night on beers, court hears

Sandrius Eimutis pleaded guilty to driving with 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Ely Standard

LETTER: Parish council says concerns over safety justified as Wicken Fen receives 72,000 visitors compared to 22,000 as previously claimed

Impression of what the hayrick pavilion will look like at Wicken Fen. Picture; WICKEN

Dark Fate is a return to form for Terminator franchise

Undated film still handout from Terminator: Dark Fate. Pictured: Arnold Schwarzenegger as Carl. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Skydance Productions/Paramount Pictures/Kerry Brown. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.

LETTER: Here is what will be happening in Ely for Remembrance Day events this weekend

Poppy Appeal volunteers in Ely and members of the Royal British Legion are collecting this week until the end of Saturday. Picture: DAVID MARTIN

Ely pair take part in Camino challenge to boost fundraising for ‘dumpster children’

Five days to walk 120 kilometres along the Camino - that was the challenge Peter Harris and Liz Sayers set themselves to raise funds for a Cambodian school and orphanage. Picture: SUPPLIED

Police probe into A1101 incident could confirm driver of tractor and trailer that overturned the hero many suspect he is

A tractor and trailer - with a full load of potatoes - overturned on the A1101 at Littleport today. Many believe the tractor driver is a hero after it was reported he had swerved to avoid head-on collision with a car coming at him on wrong side of the road. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICING
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists