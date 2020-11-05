Advanced search

Stunning handmade poppy display made from plastic bottles appears on roundabout

PUBLISHED: 11:44 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 05 November 2020

This stunning Remembrance Day poppy display appeared on a roundabout in Sutton overnight. Picture: Simon Pearce

This stunning Remembrance Day poppy display appeared on a roundabout in Sutton overnight. Picture: Simon Pearce

Simon Pearce

A stunning handmade poppy display made from more than 1,000 recycled plastic bottles has appeared on a roundabout overnight.

Creating the stunning Sutton remembrance display. Picture: SuppliedCreating the stunning Sutton remembrance display. Picture: Supplied

The Remembrance Day decorations have been carefully placed on The Brook roundabout in Sutton and was put together by a team of volunteers.

The team launched an appeal in June for villagers to keep their plastic bottles so that they could be transformed into beautiful red poppies.

One volunteer said: “We decided to create a Remembrance roundabout display at the beginning of the year.

“We wanted to get the community involved as well as using recycled items.

“We had a full action plan in place to set this roundabout up and then the lockdown deadline came in and we had to get it out before then.”

The team of six were allowed into Sutton Conservative Club to set the display up over two nights.

The volunteer added: “Sutton Cons Club let us get everything ready and we cannot thank them enough for having that space because we probably wouldn’t have been able to get it finished.

“We called in a lot of favours from people to help us get this ready and we were ready for Wednesday.

“We set this up to show our support and also do a display that makes people think about the reason we have done it.”

