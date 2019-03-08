Advanced search

Remembrance ceremony held at Witchford Village College

PUBLISHED: 16:16 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 11 November 2019

A remembrance ceremony was held at Witchford Village College on the site of the former RAF base. Picture: WVC

A remembrance ceremony was held at Witchford Village College on the site of the former RAF base.

Students, staff and parents gathered to pay their respects yesterday (November 10).

Year 7 students in their military, scouting and guiding uniforms attended the ceremony while all other pupils observed the two-minute silence across the college.

The college is built on the former site of RAF Witchford, which was in use during the Second World War.

Jo Gordon, from WVC, said: "We also honoured those who flew from RAF Witchford and of those the ten men who laid down their lives for our country.

"Tributes were paid to ex-students and parents who have been in, or are currently in our country's armed forces, and who might soon be placed in harm's way in defence of our country, our way of life and the freedom we all enjoy.

"It was lovely to see Mrs Harrison and pupil representatives from Rackham school at the service too."

Chris Parsons played the Last Post, students Zak, Mateo, Tabitha and Abigail gave readings including the No.115 Squadron Battle Song - a squadron who flew from Witchford.

