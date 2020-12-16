Christmas surprise for customers
- Credit: JACK'S CHATTERIS
Two of Santa's reindeer flew into Chatteris on Sunday as they made a surprise visit to the town's supermarket.
On Saturday, Jack’s hosted real reindeers in their car park as a treat for customers visiting the store on Fenland Way.
Measures were put in place to ensure the safety of everyone and the reindeer too.
These included a socially distanced queue, plenty of sanitiser available and no petting the reindeer.
Customers did, however, have plenty of photo opportunities before doing their shop.
Peter Lonsdale, store manager at Jack’s Chatteris, said: “It was great fun to have the reindeers visit our Jack’s store here in Chatteris.
"We hope it helped get everyone into the festive spirit after such a strange year!’
You may also want to watch:
In 2019 reindeer visited Jack's to support a campaign by the military charity Walking With The Wounded.
Money raised was used to support employment, mental health and care programmes for ex-military people.
Most Read
- 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
- 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
- 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
- 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
- 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
- 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
- 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
- 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
- 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
- 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water