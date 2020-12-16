News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Christmas surprise for customers

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 2:29 PM December 16, 2020    Updated: 3:09 PM December 16, 2020
On Saturday, Jack’s Supermarket in Chatteris hosted real reindeers in their car park as a surprise for customers visiting the store on Fenland Way. Picture: JACK'S CHATTERIS

Two of Santa's reindeer flew into Chatteris on Sunday as they made a surprise visit to the town's supermarket. 

On Saturday, Jack’s hosted real reindeers in their car park as a treat for customers visiting the store on Fenland Way.

On Saturday, Jack’s Supermarket in Chatteris hosted real reindeers in their car park as a special surprise for customers visiting the store on Fenland Way.

Measures were put in place to ensure the safety of everyone and the reindeer too.

These included a socially distanced queue, plenty of sanitiser available and no petting the reindeer.

Customers did, however, have plenty of photo opportunities before doing their shop.

On Saturday, Jack’s Supermarket in Chatteris hosted real reindeers in their car park as a special surprise for customers visiting the store on Fenland Way.

Peter Lonsdale, store manager at Jack’s Chatteris, said: “It was great fun to have the reindeers visit our Jack’s store here in Chatteris. 

"We hope it helped get everyone into the festive spirit after such a strange year!’

Reindeer at Jack's supermarket in Chatteris

In 2019 reindeer visited Jack's to support a campaign by the military charity Walking With The Wounded.

Money raised was used to support employment, mental health and care programmes for ex-military people.

