Work is underway to refurbish Soham Library along with the relocation of a local pre-school to offer a "brighter, better space" for the community.

Council bosses say the building is set to create a new welcoming, flexible and accessible library space and support the delivery of local services.

This will include Neighbourhood Cares, which helps people find the support they need locally to help them live independently.

Work started at the end of April but to minimise disruption and ensure the refurbishment phase is carried out safely and efficiently, the library will be closed to the public from Friday June 7 for around four weeks.

The refurbishment work includes redecorating the library and meeting rooms as well as installing new heating, lighting and flooring.

Part of the library is also being converted to enable local pre-school Little Wombatz to relocate from their current premises and expand their services.

The new space within the library will create a quality, fit for purpose environment and experience for the children and staff.

Entrance to the pre-school will be separate from the library entrance and the outside area at the back of the building is being repurposed to provide an outdoor space for the children to play.

Cllr Steve Criswell, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council's communities and partnership committee said: "Soham is really leading the way in developing this approach and it is fantastic to see Neighbourhood Cares and soon Little Wombatz using the library as their base to serve the community from the heart of the town.

"We are confident that we will be able to reopen it in time to welcome children for the always popular Summer Reading Challenge in July.

"Work will continue on the building until early August but will not affect public access to the library."

There will be no library service from June 7 to 24, and the nearest alternative libraries will be Ely and Burwell. No charges will incur during the full closure period.

From June 24, a temporary library service will be operating from the Mobile Library van located on Soham's Recreation Ground.

This will remain in place until the library reopens to the public in July.

Temporary arrangements will also be in place for Neighbourhood Cares' events and drop-in sessions and are being advertised in the library and on their Facebook page.