Cromwell’s House in Ely set to welcome visitors again after major refurbishment is completed - and you can still vote hero or villain

Oliver Cromwell's House: Re-opening after a major refurbishment this popular Ely tourist attraction has many new and refreshed features. Mayor Mike Rouse popped in for an early preview - and found time to emulate what some might think as his finest role yet! Picture; ARCHANT Archant

One of Ely’s key visitor attractions, Oliver Cromwell’s House, has re-opened after a refurbishment made possible by funding from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development through the Cambridgeshire Fens LEADER programme, co-ordinated by Cambridgeshire ACRE.

The former home of the Lord Protector and Ely’s most famous resident now boasts a completely re-vamped Civil War Exhibition with impressive interactive displays and interpretation. There is also a new timeline and family tree to provide more engaging content about this complex man who killed a King, but refused the crown.

Visitors will still have the opportunity to try on costumes and try out the games of the time but will also have the chance to truly experience what life was like on the battle fields during the English Civil War in the new mini encampment.

At the end of the tour, visitors will once again be asked to decide whether they feel Cromwell was a Hero or a Villain but the attraction now has a new voting system which staff believes everyone will be keen to try out!

Manager Tracey Harding, Manager said: “We are extremely grateful to The Maltings Partnership for the creative and inspiring design concept they have developed with us and to Cambridgeshire ACRE for assisting us with the grant application.

“We hope to see lots of visitors over the coming months and hope local residents in particular will make the most of the chance to purchase a resident’s ticket which allows them to make repeat visits free of charge for the following 12 months.”

The refurbishment will be officially opened later in the month by Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, author of bestsellers Killers of the King and To Catch a King.

For more information: www.olivercromwellshouse.co.uk Twitter @cromwells_house Facebook /cromwellshouse

