New fish restaurant The Red Herring opens by the riverside in Ely evoking a trip down memory lane for its customers

PUBLISHED: 15:11 30 April 2019

Ahoy there! Mayor Mike Rouse evokes a nautical theme at the opening of the new Red Herring restaurant by the riverside in Ely. Picture; ARCHANT

Food entrepreneurs Steve and Jo Haslam have launched their latest Ely riverside venture.

Having been at the Cutter for 15 years, and launching the summer hotspot RBK 2 years ago, they have turned their hands to something new.

Two years in the making is the Red Herring which they hope will evoke memories of times past but with a serious nod to the future with sustainability being considered in their menus and takeaway packaging.

“We've got some of the best traditional dishes you would expect from a great fish and chip shop as well as plenty of unexpected 'Red Herrings' thrown in,” said Steve.

“There are mouth-watering creations for fish lovers, meat eaters, vegetarians and vegans alike from our executive chef Gareth.”

He added: “Our menu and setting is sure to offer our guests a trip down nostalgia lane, and to make sure everyone who walks through our doors has a jolly good time.”

Red Herring says it will also try to eliminate single use plastic and non degradable products where possible.

