Advanced search

Affordable housing ‘red herring’ claim as councillors go against officers and refuse 19 homes

PUBLISHED: 13:42 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 01 May 2020

Site South East Of 34 - 36 Chapel Lane Wicken, which has been refused permission for 19 homes. The applicants were Mr R Wilson, K Arrowsmith and J Magri. Picture; GOOGLE

Site South East Of 34 - 36 Chapel Lane Wicken, which has been refused permission for 19 homes. The applicants were Mr R Wilson, K Arrowsmith and J Magri. Picture; GOOGLE

Archant

The promise of more affordable homes on a proposed new estate in Wicken was described by parish councillors as a “red herring”.

The accusation was made during a virtual debate by East Cambridgeshire District Council planning committee that refused permission for 19 homes at Wicken.

The outline application for land between Chapel Lane and Drury Lane was turned down despite the applicants claiming the council had failed Government targets for new housing.

Councillors were advised highways, visual amenity, flood risk and the effect on nearby homes were for them to determine.

Officers had put forward the recommendation to approve the application, pointing out nearly a third of the site would provide affordable homes.

They argued the scheme was “considered to be sustainable” and would contribute to the local housing supply.

Catherine Looper, senior planning officer,said that she did not believe the new estate would result in “significantly detrimental impacts to neighbouring occupiers”.

One resident told the committee that other development in the area had created issues with flooding and even more homes would make it difficult to cope.

“Whoever develops this land will build the largest houses they can to get the maximum amount of revenue back on their investment,” she told the committee.

“They will have little regard to the impact this will have on the community.

Keith Hutchinson on behalf of the applicants said the homes would “ not extend development into the open countryside, but merely extends a cul de sac off Chapel Lane already granted permission”.

Parish councillors Liz Houghton and Jill Rogers raised various points and claimed the site of the development contravenes guidelines.

The village had suffered with higher than expected levels of speculative development totalling over 93 approved homes. The current application for 19 would increase that to 112, a total increase of 33 per cent.

They reminded the committee of a public meeting held in May 2016 and attended by over 200 residents when there was “unprecedented support” for the parish council’s lead in supporting limited development of small-scale schemes of 5 – 7 dwellings.

At the same time the parish council opposed “excessive, disproportionate development that would threaten the character and infrastructure of the village”.

They rejected the planning officer’s claim as being a subjective opinion” that the 19 homes would enhance the vitality of Wicken.

They argued that the planning department appeared determined “to undermine this conservation village by failing to safeguard the character and essence of our community”.

Wicken has no school and its’ children are “strewn across five different local primary schools. The school bus only takes children to one school in Soham, the rest have to travel by private car or taxi.”

Wicken has no public transport apart from one bus service per week. Residents drive to work, to shop and to access medical services.

And they felt a further allocation of affordable housing was unnecessary and unwarranted and “a red herring”.

After a lengthy debate the plans were refused.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Photographer captures beautiful family portraits while remaining socially distant

Cambridgeshire-based photographer Katie Farr is capturing stunning doorstep portraits while remaining at least 10 feet away. Picture: Katie Farr Photography

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Burglar jailed for stealing from home of woman who had died just 13 days earlier

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Mayor James Palmer rejects ‘massive slap in the face to the county council’ criticism of move to Ely

Mayor James Palmer dismissed criticism of a move by the combined authority to Ely claiming it is all a question of budget savings.. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past

Archaeological dig uncovers Anglesey Abbey’s past: Chapel Wall underneath garden wall. Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/SHANNON HOGAN

Photographer captures beautiful family portraits while remaining socially distant

Cambridgeshire-based photographer Katie Farr is capturing stunning doorstep portraits while remaining at least 10 feet away. Picture: Katie Farr Photography

Latest from the Ely Standard

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the winning drop goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Affordable housing ‘red herring’ claim as councillors go against officers and refuse 19 homes

Site South East Of 34 - 36 Chapel Lane Wicken, which has been refused permission for 19 homes. The applicants were Mr R Wilson, K Arrowsmith and J Magri. Picture; GOOGLE

Nine thefts in 16 days at BP service station with £780 of goods stolen - do you recognise this man?

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him in connection with a series of thefts at the BP service station in Witchford Road, Ely. Picture: POLICE

Kit Owen, six times mayor of March, dies suddenly of suspected coronavirus related illness

Opening of Nene Community Rail Partnership. Cllr Kit Owen unveiled the plaque.

School gets in the groove in social media video to cheer up children during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at the Lantern Community School in Ely got in the groove to cheer up children and their families in a social media video. Picture: FACEBOOK/THE LANTERN SCHOOL
Drive 24