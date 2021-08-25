News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Cambridgeshire today

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:29 AM August 25, 2021   
The Red Arrows will be flying over parts of Cambridgeshire today, Wednesday, August 25. 

The Red Arrows will be flying over parts of Cambridgeshire today, Wednesday, August 25.

If you are near March and Peterborough, you will be able to see them at around 4.30pm.

They are heading to Norfolk for a Friends and Family Day event at RAF Marham at 4pm.

Though this display is closed to the public, there is still a chance to see them as they pass Cambridgeshire by overhead.

Where you can see the Red Arrows today, Wednesday August 25:

You may also want to watch:

  • Scampton - 3.45pm
  • Fiskerton - 3.47pm
  • King's Lynn - 3.58pm
  • Marham display - 4pm 
  • Hilborough House - 4.32pm
  • Hilgay - 4.33pm
  • Crowland - 4.37pm
  • Bottlesford - 4.41pm
  • Collingham - 4.44pm
  • Scampton - 4.46pm 

