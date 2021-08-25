Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Cambridgeshire today
Published: 11:29 AM August 25, 2021
- Credit: PA
The Red Arrows will be flying over parts of Cambridgeshire today, Wednesday, August 25.
If you are near March and Peterborough, you will be able to see them at around 4.30pm.
They are heading to Norfolk for a Friends and Family Day event at RAF Marham at 4pm.
Though this display is closed to the public, there is still a chance to see them as they pass Cambridgeshire by overhead.
Where you can see the Red Arrows today, Wednesday August 25:
- Scampton - 3.45pm
- Fiskerton - 3.47pm
- King's Lynn - 3.58pm
- Marham display - 4pm
- Hilborough House - 4.32pm
- Hilgay - 4.33pm
- Crowland - 4.37pm
- Bottlesford - 4.41pm
- Collingham - 4.44pm
- Scampton - 4.46pm
