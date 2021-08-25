Published: 11:29 AM August 25, 2021

The Red Arrows will be flying over parts of Cambridgeshire today, Wednesday, August 25. - Credit: PA

If you are near March and Peterborough, you will be able to see them at around 4.30pm.

They are heading to Norfolk for a Friends and Family Day event at RAF Marham at 4pm.

Though this display is closed to the public, there is still a chance to see them as they pass Cambridgeshire by overhead.

Where you can see the Red Arrows today, Wednesday August 25:

