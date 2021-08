Published: 7:00 AM August 26, 2021

The Red Arrows performing at the Duxford Air Show in 2015 - Credit: PRESS ASSOCIATION

The Red Arrows will be visiting Cambridgeshire again today (Thursday, August 25).

Their first morning flight will be visible over March, Wisbech and Somersham at around lunchtime.

Norwich - 11.43am

East of Mulbarton - 11.45am

East of Thorndon - 11.47am

East of Balsham - 11.53am

Near Potton - 11.56am

East of Little - 11.58am

Near Grafham - 11.59am

Wyton - 12 noon

North east of Somersham - 12.31pm

Near Wisbech 12.34pm

Near Fakenham - 12.38pm

Norwich - 12.42pm