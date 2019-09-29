Advanced search

Michael Recycle spreads an eco-friendly message around East Cambridgeshire schools

29 September, 2019 - 10:00
Michael Recycle spreads the recycling message around East Cambridgeshire schools. The project was launched with a visit to Wilburton Primary School in Carpond Lane, Ely. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL.

A new scheme which will see children learn about the importance of recycling has been launched.

East Cambridgeshire District Council's (ECDC) waste team is going on tour over the next two-and-a-half months and will be visiting numerous primary schools to highlight why recycling should be on everyone's radar.

The project was launched on Thursday (September 26) with the first visit being carried out at Wilburton Primary School in Carpond Lane, Ely.

ECDC's recycling superhero, Michael, dropped in to encourage the children to recycle and the youngsters created their own bird feeders out of old drinks cartons to take home and put in their gardens.

Councillor Julia Huffer, member champion for waste, health and wellbeing at ECDC, said: "Working with schoolchildren is a wonderful way to spread the message about the importance of recycling.

"We are delighted to be visiting primary schools and working with teachers and pupils to get youngsters involved with protecting the environment.

"It is the younger generation who will benefit from our recycling efforts now and who will be continuing the green initiatives in the years to come."

The children were also excited to see a refuse collection truck, and each were given a Michael activity book to complete filled with puzzles, wordsearches and colouring.

David Aston, headteacher at Wilburton Primary School, said: "It was absolutely brilliant to have Michael in school inspiring and teaching the children about recycling.

"We hope that what the pupils have been taught by the council's waste team will stay with them."

The council's waste team will be visiting further primary schools across the district until the end of the year.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of ECDC's operational services committee, said: "These visits to schools are integral to reinforcing the importance of recycling waste.

"We take pride in East Cambridgeshire being a great place to live, work and visit.

"So, it's important to be teaching future generations the same message."

ECDC has the highest recycling rate in Cambridgeshire, has a purge on plastics commitment and offers guidance to residents in relation to energy efficiency.

