Officials praise “brilliant” recycling and waste keyworkers for dedication during the coronavirus lockdown

Officials thank recycling and waste workers for their commitment and dedication during the coronavirus lockdown.

Officials have thanked all the frontline recycling and waste keyworkers for being “brilliant despite the incredibly challenging circumstances” throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

One manager at Amey said its waste and recycling workers have been "brilliant despite challenging circumstances" during the coronavirus lockdown.

Staff are handling more waste than usual and the service is running at full capacity, so they are being recognised for their dedication and commitment during the pandemic.

Amey works in partnership with Cambridgeshire County Council and Recap when it comes to recycling and waste services, which have continued to operate.

Jon Jones, Amey’s Account Director, thanked “each and every one” of all the teams for “jointly looking after employees’ health” and “showing the flexibility and determination needed to ensure operations can continue”.

Compared to this time last year, the Materials Recycling Facility at Waterbeach is currently handling an additional 100 tonnes of glass and 30 tonnes of cardboard every week.

Recycling and waste workers have been dealing with an additional 100 tonnes of glass and 30 tonnes of cardboard compared to this time last year.

Fran Hawes, Operations Manager at Amey added: “... the team has been brilliant despite the incredibly challenging circumstances.”

Councillor Mathew Shunter, Cambridgeshire County Council’s Chairman of the Highways and Infrastructure Committee extended his thanks to residents for minimising the amount of waste consumed at home and making an extra effort to recycle.

He said: “Our recycling and waste keyworkers are working hard to ensure services continue to run as smoothly as possible.

While staffing levels at Amey have remained the same, the amount of waste produced has increased significantly.

“We appreciate that people may feel they are producing more waste than usual as they are spending more time at home, but by working to minimise waste as much as possible, residents are helping the service to continue operating effectively.”

Councillor Bill Handley, Chairman of Recap and South Cambridgeshire District Council’s Lead Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Licensing, added: “Most of the people working in this industry simply cannot work from home and we are so grateful for their flexibility and devotion in keeping these key services running.

“We all rely on them every day of every week and I’m so pleased that their efforts are being recognised.”