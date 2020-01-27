Advanced search

New reading area for Ely pupils thanks to £1,000 donation

27 January, 2020 - 15:28
New reading area for Ely pupils at Spring Meadow thanks to £1,000 donation. Picture: Mike Rouse

New reading area for Ely pupils at Spring Meadow thanks to £1,000 donation. Picture: Mike Rouse

Children at an Ely school can enjoy reading their favourite book on giant beanbags and comfy cushions thanks to a £1,000 donation.

Spring Meadow Infant and Nursery School were chosen for the donation by The Barns Community Voice organisation.

It means that they can enjoy reading in comfort under canopies and hanging drapes.

The cheque was presented at the assembly by members of the organisation Barbara Mould and John Hannaford.

Headteacher Annette Blewett said: "Our children just love to immerse themselves in a great story book.

"The arrival of giant beanbags and soft cushions in our reading spaces means they can nestle down and truly enjoy the reading experience in comfort under the new canopies and hanging drapes we have now been able to install.

"Our thanks go out to all who worked to raise the funds for the local community.

"Your generosity will encourage our young readers to enjoy the wonderful world of books for many years to come."

