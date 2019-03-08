Caught on camera! Hummingbird hawk moth found across the Fens, from Ely all the way to Norfolk

Tracey Wymer from Littleport spotted a hummingbird hawk moth in her garden. Picture: TRACEY WYMER Archant

Last month, we were informed about a hummingbird hawk moth being caught on camera near Littleport by amateur wildlife photographer David Meacock.

David Brandon found a hummingbird hawk moth in and around Ely last month whilst working. The number of hummingbird hawk moths that visit Cambridgeshire each year is uncertain, although they have been recorded as far as the Orkney and Shetland Islands. Picture: DAVID BRANDON David Brandon found a hummingbird hawk moth in and around Ely last month whilst working. The number of hummingbird hawk moths that visit Cambridgeshire each year is uncertain, although they have been recorded as far as the Orkney and Shetland Islands. Picture: DAVID BRANDON

Despite being a regular summer visitor to the British Isles, they may not be easily identifiable within the gardens, woodlands and grasslands across the county, or even the Anglian region.

As a result, we wanted to know if you have spotted this insect in your nearby area, and we have received your feedback.

From the depths of Ely to the heights of Norfolk, the hummingbird hawk moth has not gotten away from the public eye during the heat of the British summer.

Carol, from Watlington, found the insect on her nearby porch.

Meanwhile, Karen from Little Downham says the insect is a regular visitor to her garden, even spotting one while on holiday in Greece.

Ely resident Deborah has also found a hummingbird hawk moth, both at home and abroad over in France.

