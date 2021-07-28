News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

1,500 books for Cambs children thanks to MP's Read to Succeed campaign

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:47 AM July 28, 2021   
Downham Feoffees students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Downham Feoffees students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

1,500 books were given to schoolchildren across East Cambridgeshire and Fenland as part of an annual reading campaign. 

Pupils in Littleport, Ely and Mepal were among those to receive new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Students at Highfield Academy with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Students at Highfield Academy with their new books thanks to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Read to Succeed was launched by the MP in 2016 – and has enjoyed spectacular success.

It was launched with the expectation that every year 4 pupil across the constituency will receive a new book, which in turn links to a host of programmes being run by local libraries during the school holiday.   

Students at Littleport Primary with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Students at Littleport Primary with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

He said the ethos of the campaign began when he realised that after visits to schools, he recognised that many children fail to make progress during the summer holiday, when they are out of school. Mr Barclay believes Read to Succeed can combat this.

Students at Littleport Primary with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Students at Littleport Primary with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

You may also want to watch:

The Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to read six books of their choice throughout the school summer holiday and once completed, children will receive a certificate at an awards ceremony.   

Students at Littleport Primary with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Students at Littleport Primary with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

All books cover a wide range of abilities and interests so all children can enjoy the magic of reading. 

Students at Littleport Primary with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Students at Littleport Primary with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Students at Highfield Academy with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. 

Students at Highfield Academy with their new books thanks to the sixth year of MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: Ian Carter 

Mepal students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Mepal students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Mepal students with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Millfield Primary School students in Littleport with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Millfield Primary School students in Littleport with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Millfield Primary School students in Littleport with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Millfield Primary School students in Littleport with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Millfield Primary School students in Littleport with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Millfield Primary School student with their book thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign.

Millfield Primary School students in Littleport with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER

Millfield Primary School students in Littleport with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Millfield Primary School students in Littleport with their new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's annual Read to Succeed campaign. - Credit: IAN CARTER


Most Read

  1. 1 Eight page enforcement notice wrapped round giant cuppa  
  2. 2 Man dies after lorry crashes into trees
  3. 3 Caught on camera: milk thieves strike in the city
  1. 4 Ely Museum team member retires after 16 years' service
  2. 5 Worst road in Fenland? You'd better believe it
  3. 6 Have a BREW-TIFUL day says the pub with a giant tea cup outside  
  4. 7 Equipment worth £6,000 stolen from farm during overnight break-in
  5. 8 Fire crews called to stables building blaze
  6. 9 Nail bars and car washes targeted in modern day slavery checks
  7. 10 'Every number is a lost life' - Worst Covid affected care homes in Cambs
Education News
Ely News
Littleport News
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Barclays Bank on Broad Street, March has closed its doors today (July 23) - the third Fenland branch to do so in two years.

Alternative banking available as local branch closes

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia train

British Transport Police | Updated

Person dies after being struck by a train near Cambridge

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Whittlesey Aquapark. , Whittlesey Tuesday 20 July 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fenland District Council

Aquapark boss hits back at threat of enforcement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Welney Wetland Centre, near Wisbech

Days Out Guide | Gallery

7 of the prettiest villages to visit in East Cambs and Fenland

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus