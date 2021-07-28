Gallery

Published: 11:47 AM July 28, 2021

1,500 books were given to schoolchildren across East Cambridgeshire and Fenland as part of an annual reading campaign.

Pupils in Littleport, Ely and Mepal were among those to receive new books thanks to MP Steve Barclay's Read to Succeed campaign.

Read to Succeed was launched by the MP in 2016 – and has enjoyed spectacular success.

It was launched with the expectation that every year 4 pupil across the constituency will receive a new book, which in turn links to a host of programmes being run by local libraries during the school holiday.

He said the ethos of the campaign began when he realised that after visits to schools, he recognised that many children fail to make progress during the summer holiday, when they are out of school. Mr Barclay believes Read to Succeed can combat this.

The Summer Reading Challenge encourages children to read six books of their choice throughout the school summer holiday and once completed, children will receive a certificate at an awards ceremony.

All books cover a wide range of abilities and interests so all children can enjoy the magic of reading.

