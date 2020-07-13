Advanced search

Re-imagine in Witchford launches JustGiving page

PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 July 2020

Re-imagine has delivered hundreds of meals to the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown. Ruth Marley is pictured. Picture: TESCO.

Re-imagine has delivered hundreds of meals to the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus lockdown. Ruth Marley is pictured. Picture: TESCO.

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to help keep Re-imagine in Witchford going.

Ely Hero Ruth Marley has continued to support the community during the coroanvirus pandemic by delivering hundreds of meals and essentials to those in need, putting together Craft Kits for children and making fabric face masks.

Now a JustGiving page has been launched to keep the initiative going because its key revenue streams have been paused due to the lockdown.

The text on the JustGiving page explains it is not known when the store at the centre off the A142 will reopen and that all 15 of the major events Re-Imagine was due to attend this year have been cancelled.

It said: “So this appeal is to help keep Re-imagine going and make sure we can still deliver the groceries to those in need along with packs to help keep the children happy and engaged with essential crafting items for adults and children for their mental health wellness.

“Hopefully we will be able to open again soon but this will cost money to ensure peoples safety when they come to the centre, and we just do not have this, as most of the funds have been used to ensure people who need food do not go without and those groups that needed crafting resources have them.”

So far, almost £500 has been raised towards the £5,000 target.

Re-imagine aims to find creative ways to look after the planet by collecting waste materials that businesses normally throw away.

It’s approach means many items avoid being sent to landfill. In February 2020, it launched cookery workshops.

The JustGiving Page explains funds are needed for a bigger van for collecting and delivering, new large lidded storage containers, hot food transportation crates, food packaging for drinks and meals and a clear fronted fridge.

It also needs donations for postal boxes to send out Craft Kits, craft supplies, a printer for labels, a Perspex screen counter and signage.

Ruth added: “Thank you to everyone who has donated so far.

“Please give what you can, every act of generosity counts...

“I can assure you my dedication to my community is as strong as my commitment to the planet.”

To donate, visit Re-imagine’s JustGiving page.

