Advanced search

'Together we can rock our little corner of the planet' - Re-imagine in Witchford has John Lewis grant presentation

PUBLISHED: 13:04 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 11 October 2019

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

Archant

A resource centre in Witchford that has creative ways to help look after the planet is ready for a new adventure after being awarded a John Lewis grant.

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEYNew adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

Re-imagine, just off the A142, will be able to "empower and enhance" the local community thanks to the funding.

It is hoped that a new kitchen and market stall will be set up by owner Ruth Marley along with more volunteering opportunities.

Bosses from the John Lewis Foundation visited the centre to see firsthand the work that takes place.

Ruth said: "When there is a collective force for good, and we root for each other, incredible things happen.

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEYNew adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

"Don't forget, I'm just a girl standing in front of her community asking them to believe in a vision and saying to you that one person can make a difference - but together we can rock our little corner of the planet.

"There was magic today and it feeds my soul to achieve more, learn more, build more, grow more and be part of that change we all wish to see in the world.

"Re-imagine is an inclusive place of joy and creativity and we strive for social change and work hard to empower the next generation."

The Community Larder at Re-imagine sees bags of veggies, fruit, tinned goods and savoury treats donated so that those facing hardship can have access to fresh, nutritious food.

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEYNew adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

Materials that would otherwise be discarded among the tonnes of waste can be recycled into crafting items and garments at the centre.

Ruth has also just completed her domestic violence training and is now an Ask Me Ambassador for Women's Aid.

"Part of the grant is to make a safe area with information and signposting those that need it to help in our area too," Ruth added.

"This is a real responsibility but so necessary."

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEYNew adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

Ruth was joined by John Lewis' coordinator and Re-imagine supporter, Christine Shaw, at the event on October 9.

The John Lewis Foundation has supported in excess of 50 charities in nine countries with more than £1,300,000 in donations.

To find out more about the Re-imagine visit their Facebook page or http://re-imagine.btck.co.uk/

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

‘I’ve never had a hot drink’ - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely’s Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Cambridgeshire councillor with bowel disease left ‘mortified’ after Starbucks staff tried to force him out of toilet for taking ‘too long’

Councillor Matt Downey (pictured) - who suffers with a bowel disease - has been left �mortified� after staff at a London Starbucks tried to force him out of the toilet for taking too long. Picture: Twitter/@MattDowneyEly/Google Maps

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Most Read

‘It looks like he swerved, lost control and then overturned’ says passer by after lucky escape for East Cambridgeshire village

This happened about 10.45am on Tuesday October 8, south of the cross roads on New Road, Haddenham. No-one was hurt but the road was closed for removal. Picture' GILL MARCHANT.

‘I’ve never had a hot drink’ - Glass of Coca-Cola every day for the past 83 years keeps Ely’s Jean, 91, in good spirits

Jean Cox (91) Drinks a Coke a Day., Home, Ely Tuesday 08 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Burrows to close bookshop after 25 years -but newsagent round the corner will remain open

Annabel Reddick of Burrows who has announced its Ely bookshop is to close. the family newsagent however will remain. Picture; BEN JOLLEY

Cambridgeshire councillor with bowel disease left ‘mortified’ after Starbucks staff tried to force him out of toilet for taking ‘too long’

Councillor Matt Downey (pictured) - who suffers with a bowel disease - has been left �mortified� after staff at a London Starbucks tried to force him out of the toilet for taking too long. Picture: Twitter/@MattDowneyEly/Google Maps

Fenland farm worker, 55, sent sexual voice messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter

Fenland farm working David Eames sent sexual messages and gifts – including underwear – to his boss’s teenage daughter. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Together we can rock our little corner of the planet’ - Re-imagine in Witchford has John Lewis grant presentation

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

How to attend Witchford Village College Year 5 and 6 open day this October – when it is and how to sign up

Here’s how you can attend this year’s Witchford Village College open day for Year 5 and 6 students. Picture: Supplied/WVC

Cambridgeshire County Council needs £74m in savings over next five years

Cambridgeshire County Council needs £74m in savings over next five years. Picture: ARCHANT

Lib Dems storm from meeting at East Cambs Council accusing ruling Tory group of ‘governance farce’ and rules made up ‘as we went along’

Cllr Lorna Lupre (second right) leads her Lib Dem colleagues out of a stormy meeting at East Cambs District Council offices in Ely tonight after claiming the ruling Tory group was making governance up on the hoof over its council owned trading companies. Picture; ARCHANT

Wisbech RATz complete Sound of Music dress rehearsal ahead of week-long showings at the Angles Theatre

The Wisbech RATz have completed the dress rehearsal of The Sound of Music ahead of a week-long stint at the Angles Theatre. Picture: Ian Carter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists