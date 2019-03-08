'Together we can rock our little corner of the planet' - Re-imagine in Witchford has John Lewis grant presentation

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY Archant

A resource centre in Witchford that has creative ways to help look after the planet is ready for a new adventure after being awarded a John Lewis grant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

Re-imagine, just off the A142, will be able to "empower and enhance" the local community thanks to the funding.

It is hoped that a new kitchen and market stall will be set up by owner Ruth Marley along with more volunteering opportunities.

Bosses from the John Lewis Foundation visited the centre to see firsthand the work that takes place.

Ruth said: "When there is a collective force for good, and we root for each other, incredible things happen.

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

"Don't forget, I'm just a girl standing in front of her community asking them to believe in a vision and saying to you that one person can make a difference - but together we can rock our little corner of the planet.

"There was magic today and it feeds my soul to achieve more, learn more, build more, grow more and be part of that change we all wish to see in the world.

"Re-imagine is an inclusive place of joy and creativity and we strive for social change and work hard to empower the next generation."

The Community Larder at Re-imagine sees bags of veggies, fruit, tinned goods and savoury treats donated so that those facing hardship can have access to fresh, nutritious food.

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

Materials that would otherwise be discarded among the tonnes of waste can be recycled into crafting items and garments at the centre.

Ruth has also just completed her domestic violence training and is now an Ask Me Ambassador for Women's Aid.

"Part of the grant is to make a safe area with information and signposting those that need it to help in our area too," Ruth added.

"This is a real responsibility but so necessary."

New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY New adventure ahead for Re-imagine in Witchford thanks to a John Lewis grant. Picture: RUTH MARLEY

Ruth was joined by John Lewis' coordinator and Re-imagine supporter, Christine Shaw, at the event on October 9.

The John Lewis Foundation has supported in excess of 50 charities in nine countries with more than £1,300,000 in donations.

To find out more about the Re-imagine visit their Facebook page or http://re-imagine.btck.co.uk/

You may also want to watch: