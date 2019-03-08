Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Razvan Ionut Ilie trading as Jessi Transport Limited, of 16 Cock Close Road, Yaxley, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, PE7 3HJ it applying to change an existing licence as follow. To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Tarmac Cambride Concrete Plant, Cowley Road, Cambridge, CB4 ODL.

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer at Tarmac Block Fenn Sand and Gravel Quarry, Common Farm, Chalteris Road, Ely CB6 2AY.

Owners or occupiers of land(including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affecting, should make written representation to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.