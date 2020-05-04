Advanced search

LETTER: Our country ‘lags behind’ in coronavirus war - ‘always playing catch up’

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 May 2020

Ray Crick

Ely Standard reader Ray Crick says the coronavirus has sent the government's good fortune out the window. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Ely Standard reader Ray Crick says the coronavirus has sent the government's good fortune out the window. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Archant

I have said it before and I will say it again, in time of war the working classes stepped forward providing the much needed ‘boots on the ground’.

With COVID-19 the response is the same. There needs to be a leveling-up between the rich and the remainder of us.

Shop workers, delivery drivers, bin men, nurses and a whole host of others we just could not manage without are out there, virus or not.

There are community carers driving their own vehicles, making as many as eighteen calls a day, with no pay travelling between calls and with only a meagre fuel allowance.

I think our Tory government has been a tad lazy of late from top to bottom, relying on good fortune to get them through their day.

The coronavirus has sent that good fortune out of the window!

Boris must have found the pressure of office totally crushing, especially with the economic implications involved.

The strain on him was clear to see as he made the daily briefings, and little wonder he succumbed to the virus himself.

The Torys are beyond belief refusing to join in with other European countries to jointly produce the much needed PPE equipment.

Our country lags behind with this equipment, always playing catch up.

Priti Patel, a government minister, said she is sorry that the public ‘THINK’ PPE is not being supplied to those needing it.

To those who may say the country could not afford a leveling-up process in these difficult times, I would say the government insists on pushing on with Brexit up to the December deadline and so has no fear of an adverse economic outcome.

RAY CRICK, Ely

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

LETTER: If Mayor Palmer has so much money available why didn’t he support Ely’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rosemary Westwell. Picture: SUPPLIED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

LETTER: If Mayor Palmer has so much money available why didn’t he support Ely’s Citizen’s Advice Bureau

Rosemary Westwell. Picture: SUPPLIED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

LETTER: Our country ‘lags behind’ in coronavirus war - ‘always playing catch up’

Ely Standard reader Ray Crick says the coronavirus has sent the government's good fortune out the window. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pictured. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Critically ill patients use iPads and Skype to keep in touch with families during coronavirus lockdown

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital are setting up virtual meetings using Skype and iPads to help critically ill patients keep in touch with their families during the coronavirus outbreak. ICO worker Rosie Tasker and ICU consultant Dr Rowan Burnstein. Picture: ADDENBROOKE'S/DAVID COOK
Drive 24