Rats on the rise! Thousands of rats recorded as ‘lockdown boosts population’

Does Cambridgeshire have an ongoing problem with rats? Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Hundreds of thousands of rats now reside in Cambridgeshire, that’s according to new statistics which suggest lockdown has boosted population.

Data by Pest.co.uk reveals that Ely, in 2020, is home to 44,439 rats, an increase of nearly 10,000 from last year’s recorded number of 35,551.

Discussions on social media suggest there is a real issue across the county, with dozens of residents complaining of sightings both in homes and on the street.

One resident in Little Thetford claims her son now refuses to walk home from the college bus stop after a rat “jumped up at him” in the street.

Another resident expressed their hatred for rats, revealing that on average they catch at least one rat a week roaming their garden.

Does Cambridgeshire have an ongoing problem with rats? Picture: Peter Jordan/PA Archive/PA Images Does Cambridgeshire have an ongoing problem with rats? Picture: Peter Jordan/PA Archive/PA Images

After a number of sightings were reported in the village of Haddenham, one villager decided to come up with a DIY pest control solution.

They said: “I know it sounds gross, but the next best thing can be to get cat droppings and put them near the hole.

“It tricks the rat into thinking there is a cat nearby; adult rats are too smart to be caught in a trap.”

Does Cambridgeshire have an ongoing problem with rats? Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Archive/PA Images Does Cambridgeshire have an ongoing problem with rats? Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Archive/PA Images

Jenny Rathbone of Pest.co.uk said: “We are seeing a huge increase in rat problems throughout Cambridgeshire.

“Lockdown has really helped them breed in relative peace with closed properties with poor waste management practices providing them with plentiful food and shelter.”

The rat population in Cambridge is now at a staggering 271,116 and it is thought there are 2.2 rats for every person in the city.

Ms Rathbone added: “They say you are only ever 6ft away from a rat – and in typical 2020 fashion it’s now more likely in Cambridge than ever this year!

Does Cambridgeshire have an ongoing problem with rats? Picture: Peter Jordan/PA Archive/PA Images Does Cambridgeshire have an ongoing problem with rats? Picture: Peter Jordan/PA Archive/PA Images

“The problem we have right now is that rats are trying to bed down for winter, and this will happen when we get a few cold snaps.”

Rats can typically have six litters of between six and 12 pups each year and a group of rats carries the unamusing nickname of a “mischief”.

The current UK population of rats is around 150 million, an increase of 30 million from last year’s statistics by Pest.co.uk.