Skaters and eco enthusiasts join forces for a pop up exhibition in Ely County Park

PUBLISHED: 11:41 11 March 2019

Campaigners hold a skate park rally in Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

A pop up triple exhibition was staged in Ely country park which merged a call for a skate park alongside a chance to welcome eco bug hotel, Bugingham Palace, to the city.

The event, called triple fest, was also held to encourage people into the great outdoors to find hidden Spring seasonal rocks.

The stones were painted to raise awareness of Riders and Skaters Ely RASE, who are calling for a skate park for young people in the city.

It was also a chance to showcase an eco bug hotel installation especially designed for Ely Country Park.

Fleur Patten, who runs Rock Eels, and organised the triple fest, said: “This event merges three themes of rock designs of trees, plants and wildlife to encourage new life after winter.

“Also rock designs of RASE to support the proposal for a new skate park and rock designs of bugs in order to welcome Bugingham Palace - a luxury bug hotel designed by Simon Pittock.”

Ely Perspective’s “Bugingham Palace” is an ecology attraction, coming soon to the country park.

The installation will include wind and solar power generation, various insect and aquatic habitats and lots of things to learn and explore during the day.

People can also visit at night to examine nocturnal insects and listen to bats flying overhead.

