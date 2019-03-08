Advanced search

1st Little Downham Rainbows make sea creatures from plastic as they learn about environmental challenges

PUBLISHED: 15:11 08 October 2019

1st Little Downham Rainbows make sea creatures from plastic as they learn about environmental challenges. Picture: JANINE PETTIFOR

Making sea creatures from old plastic items was part of the fun as girls from The 1st Little Downham Rainbows took part in the national FutureGirl event.

The girls took part in the event, which aimed to encourage them to discuss the plastic-related problems that the environment faces, as part of their work on recycling.

The Rainbows were involved because they are part of GirlGuiding UK (which is open to girls ages five to seven.

Janine Pettifor, unit leader, said: "As the youngest part of Girl Guiding UK the girls could earn badges and this challenge was a national event called FutureGirl.

"The sea creatures the girls made those that are most affected by plastic discarded in the sea."

A GirlGuiding UK spokesman said: "We empower nearly half a million girls to be their best and face the challenges of growing up today. We've been doing that through adventure, friendship and fun for over 100 years."

