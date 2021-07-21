Published: 4:40 PM July 21, 2021

Network rail has replaced track at Littleport as part of a wider scheme to improve rail services across East Anglia.

It was one of eight locations engineers have been working on over the past 12 months to renew 36 miles of track in the region.

As part of the overall work, they were also replacing or refurbishing 38 switches and crossing units which allow trains to move from track to another and help in reducing delays.

Twenty level crossings were also improved.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We have delivered a huge amount of track renewal work, despite the challenges of the pandemic, to drive down delays and deliver a more reliable service across the network.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director added that punctuality has been "at an all-time high, with almost 95 per cent of trains running on time”.

He added: “There are several contributing factors, including the positive impact of our new trains...

“...another key factor has been the ongoing programme of rail infrastructure improvements being delivered by Network Rail, which have been carried out under very difficult conditions as the country weathered the pandemic.”