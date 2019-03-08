Unearthed photographs of Ely Railway Station dating back to the 70s discovered by platform staff unveiled in waiting room

Photographs of Ely Railway Station dating back more than 50 years have been unearthed by a member of platform staff.

Images of the city's station from the 60s and 70s were found by train dispatcher Mark Collen who has worked at the station for a number of years.

Mr Collen's colleagues and customers were so impressed with the historical snaps that they chose to put them on permanent display in platform 1's waiting room.

Paul Nelson, chairman of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership, said, "It's been a pleasure to help give these fascinating old photos a new lease of life.

"Not only do they show how the station has changed over the years, but they will also play their part in creating a warm welcome to the station as it is today - by brightening the waiting room and adding a bit of interest."

"They may even prompt a few memories and conversations as people wait for their trains."

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia's customer and community engagement manager, said, "It's great timing for an exhibition like this.

"It's a reminder of the past as we work to introduce the first brand new fleet of trains in a generation and really transform the railway of East Anglia for the future."

The production and enlargement of the photos was funded the Hereward Community Rail Partnership which looks after the Hereward line and stations between Ely and Peterborough, and Greater Anglia.