Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Unearthed photographs of Ely Railway Station dating back to the 70s discovered by platform staff unveiled in waiting room

PUBLISHED: 16:32 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 11 July 2019

Unearthed photos of Ely’s railway station are on display in one of the waiting rooms to show the changes over time. Picture: Greater Anglia

Unearthed photos of Ely's railway station are on display in one of the waiting rooms to show the changes over time. Picture: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia

Photographs of Ely Railway Station dating back more than 50 years have been unearthed by a member of platform staff.

Images of the city's station from the 60s and 70s were found by train dispatcher Mark Collen who has worked at the station for a number of years.

Mr Collen's colleagues and customers were so impressed with the historical snaps that they chose to put them on permanent display in platform 1's waiting room.

Paul Nelson, chairman of the Hereward Community Rail Partnership, said, "It's been a pleasure to help give these fascinating old photos a new lease of life.

You may also want to watch:

"Not only do they show how the station has changed over the years, but they will also play their part in creating a warm welcome to the station as it is today - by brightening the waiting room and adding a bit of interest."

"They may even prompt a few memories and conversations as people wait for their trains."

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia's customer and community engagement manager, said, "It's great timing for an exhibition like this.

"It's a reminder of the past as we work to introduce the first brand new fleet of trains in a generation and really transform the railway of East Anglia for the future."

The production and enlargement of the photos was funded the Hereward Community Rail Partnership which looks after the Hereward line and stations between Ely and Peterborough, and Greater Anglia.

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

Two anglers caught fishing at Littleport without a licence among five caught in Cambridgeshire and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,800

Anglers found guilty of fishing offences in Cambridgeshire have been ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling almost £1,800.

Cambridgeshire animal lover launches online petition to make cat hit and runs illegal after death of Ely’s much-loved Garfield

Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Her Majesty The Queen greeted by crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags as she arrives at new Royal Papworth Hospital

Her Majesty The Queen has arrived at the new Royal Papworth Hospital to crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Most Read

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

Two anglers caught fishing at Littleport without a licence among five caught in Cambridgeshire and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,800

Anglers found guilty of fishing offences in Cambridgeshire have been ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling almost £1,800.

Cambridgeshire animal lover launches online petition to make cat hit and runs illegal after death of Ely’s much-loved Garfield

Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant

‘I want to make a difference’: Inspirational Soham teen raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad

Inspirational Soham teen Jake raises more than £3,000 for charity after the loss of his stepdad Paul. Here they are with younger sibling Max. Picture: BBC LOOK EAST/ FAMILY

Her Majesty The Queen greeted by crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags as she arrives at new Royal Papworth Hospital

Her Majesty The Queen has arrived at the new Royal Papworth Hospital to crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Unearthed photographs of Ely Railway Station dating back to the 70s discovered by platform staff unveiled in waiting room

Unearthed photos of Ely’s railway station are on display in one of the waiting rooms to show the changes over time. Picture: Greater Anglia

Man arrested and three potential victims safeguarded in Cambridgeshire

Man arrested and three potential victims safeguarded in Cambridgeshire

Rejuvenate your wardrobe at eco-friendly clothes swap event in Ely

Rejuvenate your wardrobe at eco-friendly clothes swap event in Ely. Prospects Trust manager Tom is getting ready for the event. Picture: PROSPECTS TRUST

Ely Museum’s appeal for more volunteers after £1.66 million investment from Heritage Lottery Fund arrives to ‘shape the future’

Ely Museum is looking for more volunteers after their £1.66 million investment from the National Heritage Lottery Fund has arrived. Picture: Ely Museum / ARCHANT

Retrofit energy efficiency project saves Soham Village College thousands while reducing carbon emissions

Soham Village College has been given a 'good' rating by Ofsted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists