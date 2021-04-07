Breaking

Published: 8:45 AM April 7, 2021 Updated: 8:58 AM April 7, 2021

Greater Anglia says a person has been hit by a train on the line between Cambridge and Ely - Credit: Greater Anglia

A person has been hit by a train on the line between Cambridge and Ely.

The line has re-opened but Great Northern says that "although we are in the process of resuming services, delays, cancellations and alterations all remain possible".

Greater Anglia says disruption is expected until 10am

Train services between Norwich and Stansted Airport are being disrupted.

“The response team have been informed and are en route to the site,” said a Greater Anglia spokesperson.

“As a result Norwich to Stansted Airport services will terminate and start from Ely.”

Rail replacement buses have been sourced and will be operated by Youngs Coaches, between Cambridge North and Ely. Cross Country services have also been affected by this incident

Great Northern says that trains that usually run between London Kings Cross & Kings Lynn will now be running between London Kings Cross & Cambridge.

A train shuttle service will be in operation between Ely & Kings Lynn, this means the below stations will not be served:

- Cambridge North

- Waterbeach