Veterans of 115 Squadron who were based at Witchford (now Lancaster Way Business Park) during World War Two returned with their families and friends to attend the service of Remembrance at St Andrew’s Church.

There was then a wreath-laying ceremony and a short service at the memorial dedicated to the men who failed to return.

Both services were taken by the Reverend Teresa Dixon.

After a buffet lunch provided by the Committee of Witchford Social Club, they visited the R.A.F. Witchford Display of Memorabilia.

The museum is dedicated to the men and women who served with 115 Squadron at Witchford and 75 (NZ) Squadron who served at Mepal.

Among those attending the service were the commanding officer and four serving representatives from 115 (R) CFS Squadron who are based at R.A.F. Wittering and two cadets from the Ely Air Training Corps.

There was also a flypast of three Grob T1 Tutor aeroplanes which flew over the memorial at 12pm just before the service.

This was arranged by 115 (R) Squadron and was a great surprise.