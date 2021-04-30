News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Second World War nose art to be unveiled at RAF base

Daniel Mason

Published: 1:05 PM April 30, 2021   
World War Two veteran at RAF Mildenhall

Isaiah Herring, US Air Force (USAF) airman first class (left), with Cameron Roman (right), USAF airman with Dewey Christopher, a retired Master Sergeant, ex-351st bomb squadron crew chief and Second World War veteran in 2019. - Credit: RAF Mildenhall

An RAF base will play host to a piece of history which may have helped lift troops’ morale during the Second World War. 

The 100th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) at RAF Mildenhall will become the only active-duty US Air Force unit to display the ‘Skipper III’ nose art on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft. 

The World War II tail flash of its legacy unit, the 100th Bomb Group, will be displayed on the aircraft during a dedication ceremony. 

A spokesperson for RAF Mildenhall said: “The legendary ‘Bloody Hundredth’ 100th Bomb Group sealed its fate in military history through the service and sacrifice of those assigned to the unit during World War II.   

100th Bomb Group Skipper crew Second World War

The 100th Bomb Group Skipper with the crew. - Credit: Supplied/RAF Mildenhall

“With the addition of ‘Skipper III’ nose art, all 15 of the 100th ARW KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft will display an updated version of the World War II nose art that has come to symbolise the golden age of aviation nose art.” 

For more information or to attend the unveiling on Friday, May 7, call the 100th ARW on 01638 542654 or email 100arw.pamr@us.af.mil.  

