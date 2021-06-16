Video

Published: 11:36 AM June 16, 2021

The 48th Fighter Wing flew a Missing Man Formation over RAF Lakenheath on Tuesday, June 15 in memory of the late US airman Kenneth 'Kage' Allen. - Credit: Senior Airman Koby Saunders/Facebook

A special jet fly-over was conducted above RAF Lakenheath to mark one year since the death of US airman first lieutenant Kenneth 'Kage' Allen.

The 48th Fighter Wing flew a ‘Missing Man Formation’ over the Suffolk base on Tuesday (June 15) following a moment of silence for the newlywed pilot.

Aged just 27 at the time, Allen died in an aircraft crash in the North Sea on June 15, 2020, while performing his duties as an F-15C fighter pilot.

Lt. Col. Todd Pearson, 493rd Fighter Squadron Commander, said: “The Missing Man Formation more than symbolizes the absence of Lt.

“Allen and countless other aviators lost in the service of our country.

“It serves to remind us of the cost of freedom, and the ultimate sacrifice made by so many service members in the defence of our great nation.

“Kage was a great aviator and Airman, and he is sorely missed around the squadron.”