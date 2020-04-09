Video

Radio presenter completes his daily exercise while dressed as giant teddy bear

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire presenter Glenn Jones completed his daily walk dressed as a giant teddy bear. Picture: Twitter/@DancingGlenn Archant

A local radio presenter decided to complete his daily exercise while dressed as a giant teddy bear in a bid to bring a little joy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily exercise in Cambourne, big bear style..... pic.twitter.com/3Bo5HXPnS7 — Glenn Jones (@DancingGlenn) April 8, 2020

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s Glenn Jones took to the streets of Cambourne in his furry ‘big bear’ costume, all while sporting a man bag.

Sharing the hilarious video online, the stunt comes just days after he tweeted he was “tempted” to complete his daily exercise dressed as the bear.

On April 5, he said: “Tempted to do my daily exercise as a giant Teddy bear... I’m not sure if this is a genius idea or a stupid one?!”

He followed up today: “Big bear loved taking his daily exercise in Cambourne today.... He particularly enjoyed spotting the Cambourne goes on a Bear Hunt bears!”

One resident replied: “Wonderful Glenn, I hope you brought joy to all the kids.”

