Published: 4:33 PM December 16, 2020

Ten-year-old Finlay, who goes to Rackham Church of England Primary School in Witchford, came up with the fundraising idea in aid of CLIC Sargent after his brother Brody was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He is pictured with his best friend Oliver, who took part in the challenge. - Credit: CLIC SARGENT

A 10-year-old boy who persuaded staff and pupils at his school to walk 2,700 miles between them has raised £1,355 for a charity that is supporting his younger brother through his cancer treatment.

Finlay, who goes to Rackham Church of England Primary School in Witchford, wanted to raise awareness of and money for CLIC Sargent after his brother Brody was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

While he originally aimed to raise £100, Finlay has since raised more than 13 times his target.

Following the diagnosis, Brody has been undergoing treatment, while the family have received support from a CLIC Sargent social worker.

Finlay and his school completed the challenge – which saw them jointly cover the distance of the UK to the North Pole - between December 7 and 15.

You may also want to watch:

Finlay said: “We wanted to do this to give something back to CLIC Sargent to thank them for their help and we thought this would be the perfect way.

“They have provided my family with support which allowed us to travel to Manchester to be with my little brother when he had his specialist treatment.”

Finlay's best friend, Oliver, who took part in the challenge and is also 10-years-old, said: "We are really grateful for the support we have received.

"It is amazing what we can achieve when we all pull together."

Joy Pederson, a teacher at the school, said: “I am so proud of the boys and their achievements. The fundraiser was completely their idea and they have worked really hard to make it happen.”

Last year in East Anglia, CLIC Sargent supported 744 families from the point of diagnosis with everything from dedicated social work support to counselling, time with a play specialist and financial grants.

Daniel Nerini, CLIC Sargent fundraising manager for East Anglia, said: “We are so proud to see the staff and pupils taking on such a big challenge to support children and young people in their community.

“Hearing about what they’ve got planned is truly heart-warming, especially after what has been a difficult year for all.”

To sponsor the school, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rackham-Primary-School.

For more information about CLIC Sargent’s work go to www.clicsargent.org.uk