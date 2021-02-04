Published: 3:46 PM February 4, 2021

Rackham Church of England Primary School in Witchford near Ely are supporting Children’s Mental Health Week. - Credit: Twitter/@RackhamPrimary

An east Cambridgeshire primary school is supporting Children’s Mental Health Week in a bid to “make wellbeing a cornerstone of school life”.

Rackham Church of England Primary School in Witchford near Ely is taking part in the nationwide campaign held between February 1 and 7.

Schools up and down the country are putting on extra fun activities during the week to ease any pupil anxiety and pressures caused by day-to-day life or the pandemic.

When the first lockdown began, Rackham Primary pupils and their families were already used to having conversations about emotional health.

For this lockdown period, the school created a Spotify playlist to lift their spirits.

You may also want to watch:

All the school staff were given the opportunity to share some music tracks which help them to feel more positive about life.

Bridget Harrison, headteacher, said: “Keeping our pupils healthy and happy is paramount in this difficult time.

“Home-schooling is challenging and I know this as a headteacher and also a parent.

“We at Rackham have been in awe of the tremendous work parents and carers have put in to help their children access their learning, while they themselves are juggling work and other commitments at home.

“We do not underestimate the challenges this type of learning brings and the impact on everyone’s mental health and well-being.

“We hope the advice and support Rackham staff give helps families to be realistic in what can be achieved in their circumstances, without the worry or guilt that you are not getting it right.”

The school also has a page on its website which signposts families to places where they can seek support both from the school and from national agencies such as MIND, Anna Freud, NHS and NSPCC.

The school has also set up a pastoral ‘check-in’ facility for pupils to access if they feel isolated or lonely or would just like to talk to a member of their pastoral team.

Cllr Simon Bywater, chairman of children and young people committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “This is a challenging time for everybody - pupils, families and teachers and we are proud of how our schools are responding to these needs across the county.

“Children’s positive mental health is vital to their ability to learn so their happiness both at school and with home-schooling is paramount.

“Learning through play and enjoying the creative activities they are working on makes a whole world of difference to their mindsets and ability to deal with the unusual education environment we are now in.”

Cllr Lynne Ayres, cabinet member for education at Peterborough City Council, said: “Our schools are doing a tremendous job in keeping families and pupils connected to the schools and indeed to each other.

“Feeling part of the school community day in day out through activities is so important for emotional well-being.

“Missing seeing your friends is heart-breaking for everyone and all the more difficult for young children to try and understand.

“Schools stepping up and ensuring a sense of community is happening every day in their pupils' lives will go a long way to ensure their mental health stays strong and strengthen their ability to deal with these challenging times.”