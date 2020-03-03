Advanced search

Headteacher's skydive aims to raise £1,000 for school repairs

PUBLISHED: 11:38 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 03 March 2020

Bridget Harrison, headteacher of The Rackham Church of England Primary School in Witchford, will skydive to fundraise to help pay for repairs to the school's roof. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Witchford headteacher will freefall through the air at 125mph from 15,000 feet in a fundraising skydive that aims to raise £1,000 to pay for repairs to the school building.

Bridget Harrison, who is the headteacher of The Rackham Church of England Primary School, is resorting to a fundraising skydive because she says "there isn't enough government funding for much-needed improvements to the school building and grounds".

In July she will take on the highest possible skydive in the UK to raise money to pay for classroom decoration, new carpets, replacing outdated and unreliable screens and enhancing the playground and field.

She said: "We love and look after our school as best we can but over the years the building has suffered a lot of wear and tear and we simply cannot afford the TLC it deserves.

"I've therefore decided to join our Friends of Witchford Rackham parents who tirelessly fundraise for our school by jumping out of a plane and freefalling for 60 seconds.

"I am incredibly nervous about this but it's for the children's benefit and will promote to them our school values of risk taking and determination."

Thanks to donations from parents, Bridget has already raised half of her £1,000 fundraising target.

She is planning to share video evidence of her skydive, which will take place on Saturday July 4 above the North London Skydiving Centre near Chatteris.

Vicki Speed, committee member of the Friends of Witchford Rackham fundraising group, said: "Our fabulous if slightly crazy headteacher is never one to take the easy option and has lovely reasons for wanting to raise this money for our primary school.

"We are urging parents as well as people in the local area and beyond to get behind her and donate because the money raised will benefit Rackham Primary School pupils for many years to come."

Among the other school improvements on the wishlist from staff and pupils isthe creation of a base for an after-school club, the extension of the forest school area and replacing the main window in the school hall.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rackhamheadteacherskydive

