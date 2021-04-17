Published: 4:19 PM April 17, 2021 Updated: 4:25 PM April 17, 2021

A Cambridgeshire police officer has been sacked for racial abuse aimed at a colleague. A senior police officer was cleared at the same hearing. - Credit: Archant

A former police sergeant from Wisbech – now an inspector in Peterborough – has been cleared of a ‘cover up’ after a racial abuse allegation that resulted in a second police officer being sacked.

Inspector Lee Levens and PC Chris Tyler faced a five-day misconduct hearing in Peterborough when allegations were heard of a racial slur used towards a colleague at a Christmas party in 2019.

The hearing heard claims that on December 17, 2019, both officers attended a works Christmas party.

PC Tyler and Inspector Levens sat next to each other.

It was alleged that PC Tyler, in the hearing of Insp Levens, racially abused a colleague also sat at the table.

The hearing was told that three days later Insp Levens informed PC Tyler that the officer in question, a British Pakistani, had complained about the language used.

“It is alleged both officers agreed at that point to deny those words were used and state the comment ‘play the card’ was used instead,” the misconduct inquiry was told.

“Both officers went on to provide accounts to that effect.”

Tyler was accused of denying the comment was made, discriminating against the colleague and his wife and failing to treat them with respect and courtesy.

The verdict, announced late on Friday, exonerated Insp Levens.

However, PC Tyler was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.

A statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “PC Tyler was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity and discreditable conduct.

“The hearing at the East of England Showground concluded today (April 16) and Tyler has been dismissed without notice.

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford said: “The public should be able to trust that police officers will act with utmost integrity and professionalism at all times.

“We expect the highest standards from our officers, but the conduct of PC Tyler has been found to have fallen short of our expectations. Hate crime and racism have no place in society and no place in policing.

“I hope this outcome offers reassurance to our communities that our officers and staff will be held to account for their actions.”