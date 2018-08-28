Advanced search

Ely woman to run ‘bucket list’ London Marathon for animal welfare charity

PUBLISHED: 14:30 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 02 February 2019

An Ely woman who will this year run her first full marathon has already raised £1,400 for an international animal welfare charity.

Rachel Hatcher has set herself a target of raising £2,000 for Brooke, which helps working horses, donkeys and mules around the world.

The 45-year-old, who keeps horses, said she is passionate about animal welfare around the world.

“I started running a few years ago and have completed four half marathons, so my next challenge is to complete a whole marathon,” she said.

“Getting a charity place means I have the opportunity to raise some funds towards the vital work the Brooke do around the world to help working animals.

“It also gives me the incentive to train harder and do my best for all my supporters.”

Rachel added: “I chose to support Brooke because I like their approach to educating people to look after their animals.”

A spokesman for the charity said: “Money raised will go towards Brooke’s work across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America in bringing long lasting change to the lives of working equines and the people who depend on them.

“There are approximately 100 million horses, donkeys and mules working around the world to support around 600 million people.

“They provide a vital source of income for many people living in some of the poorest parts of the world.”

As part of her fundraising efforts, Rachel - who said “don’t be scared that you’ll be the slowest, park runs are very friendly and great for beginners” - will host a wine tasting evening with First the Grape at Glebe Hall, Sutton, on Saturday March 30.

To donate click here.

Tickets for the wine tasting fundraiser cost £25 and can be purchased here.

