Quilters and crafts event at Ely Bowls Club next month

A quilts and crafts event will be held in Ely to raise money for two local charities. Pictured is top left Pam Bedingford, Sylvia Pearson, Brands Weavers, Lonnie Barron, Denise Giles and Vale Carter. Bottom left is Janet Scott, Audrey Knott, Jean Sale and Lindsey Peters. Picture: ANNA SALE Archant

A quilts and crafts event will be held in Ely to raise money for two local charities.

The Elysian Quilters will be decorating and displaying their handicrafts with tea, coffee and cake at Ely Bowls Club.

There will be a collection of hand made quilts taking in a variety of colours, patterns and sizes.

The event will take place on Friday September 13 and Saturday September 14 from 10am to 4pm.

All money raised will go towards CHS a charity that supports young homeless people in Ely and Branching Out which supports adults with learning difficulties.

There will be free parking at the Nutholt Lane venue.

Entrance costs £3 and includes refreshments.

The group has held three successful quilt shows in recent years and currently has 20 members who meet twice a month.

The group describes itself as "ladies who have a passion for fabric" and says its mission is to "sew and socialise".