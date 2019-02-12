Video

Turners of Soham lorry hits Queen Adelaide Way bridge in Ely

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way road bridge in Ely at lunchtime today (Thursday February 28). Picture: SUBMITTED. Archant

A Turners of Soham lorry hit the Queen Adelaide Way bridge at lunchtime today.

It’s not the most notorious - or only - bridge in Ely to have been hit, though, as the city’s railway bridge – which has been hit more than 100 times - holds the title of ‘most bashed’.

Chris Howes, who stopped to take a photo of today’s bridge hit, said: “The southern Ely road bridge - most hit bridge in the country (by the level crossing) - has been closed since the opening of the new Ely bypass.

“And traffic which hasn’t taken the bypass is diverted south of the river to Queen Adelaide.

“Unfortunately the diversion doesn’t warn of another low bridge.”

Queen Adelaide Bridge crosses the River Great Ouse on the B1382 at Queen Adelaide near Ely. This minor road runs between Ely and Bedford Level.

The Ely railway bridge was closed on November 1 for 12 weeks while work is carried out to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

Network Rail revealed that the accident-prone Stuntney Road bridge has been hit 32 times in the last 12 months.

By building a new bypass, the need for heavy goods vehicles to use the railway level crossing will be removed so that they can avoid the bridge.

Key features of the improved underpass scheme include the introduction of traffic lights at either side of the underpass to create space for a new shared use footway/cycleway, a new one-way cycle lane from Angel Square roundabout, and the existing pedestrian crossing will be upgraded allowing people to cross both carriageways at once.

The existing bus stops will also be re-located to Angel Drove as the new bus route avoids using Station Road when the level crossing is closed.

Improved signage for the low bridge will be installed in new locations to provide more advance warning.

Cllr Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Building a new bypass doesn’t just improve lives for car and lorry drivers.

“The new underpass facilities being carried out will benefit both pedestrians and cyclists with a new shared use path.

“We anticipate that by improving these facilities we are encouraging more people to walk or cycle into the city and it will reduce the number of cars.

“We are starting the underpass work at the same time as the bypass opens so that people can get into the habit of using the new road straight away. By closing the underpass 24/7 we also ensure our contractor can carry out the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

The new road is set to provide a huge boost for the area and will ease congestion in and around Ely by providing a new link between Stuntney Causeway and Angel Drove.

More details about the underpass scheme are available on www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/ely-bypass