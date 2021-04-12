Published: 4:23 PM April 12, 2021

Network Rail staff were called out to Queen Adelaide in Ely on Wednesday April 7 at 9.45am after reports of sheep making a wrong turning at the level crossing and taking a short-cut down the Ely to Peterborough rail line. - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

Five sheep were herded back to safety after they took a wrong turn at the Queen Adelaide level crossing in Ely.

Network Rail’s mobile operations manager, Scott Turner and section manager, Shaun Sands, carried out the "lambush" on April 7.

The rail staff were called out at 9:45am after reports of sheep making a wrong turning at the level crossing and taking a short-cut down the Ely to Peterborough rail line.

The crossing on the B1382 Ely Road, typically sees up to 4297 vehicles and 136 pedestrians a day, while the rail line is used by up to 171 passenger and freight trains a day.

However, on this occasion, the wooly wanderers were travelling much slower than the usual speed of 60mph.

Scott said: “Although the details were a bit woolly at first, I can see that this was a clear case of level crossing mis-ewes.

"We escorted the sheep to a nearby field and I am pleased to say they were unharmed.

"Anyone using a level crossing should stop, look and listen, and wait for the baa-riers to rise before crossing."