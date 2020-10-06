Gallery

Relax, rest and recharge with staycation at luxury Cambridgeshire holiday home

A luxury home from home, Quarterway House in Ely offers everything for a group of friends or family to enjoy a hassle-free staycation that?ll leave guests feeling like celebrities. Picture: QUARTERWAY HOUSE/FACEBOOK Archant

A luxury home from home, Quarterway House in Ely offers everything - and then some - for a group of friends or family to enjoy a hassle-free staycation that’ll leave guests feeling like celebrities.

Aside from the spacious yet cosy (recently renovated) country home, there’s an indoor pool at the bottom of the garden as well as an all-singing all-dancing eight-person hot tub (with underwater speakers and neon colour-changing lights), barrel-shaped sauna, gym, lakes, outdoor kitchen and seating area in the garden with a BBQ and fire pit as well as large paddocks which can be used for camping with tents, motorhomes or caravans.

Set on two acres of land in rural Cambridgeshire, the location is perfect, too, with miles of country walks on the doorstep, Ely just 10 minutes away and Cambridge a 14-mile drive or taxi journey; in the utility room a basket full of leaflets highlights many local attractions including Ely Cathedral.

And, despite the building and grounds of Quarterway House being just set back from a main road (the A10, to be precise) noise is - reassuringly - not an issue once beyond the gates, with vehicles barely audible.

And, to put at ease the concerns of people who may still have reservations about staying at a different place during the coronavirus pandemic, cleanliness is a top priority and Quarterway House is therefore registered as Covid-19 industry standard secure.

Their ‘We’re Good To Go’ recognition means the business has processes in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social/physical distancing, including deep cleans of the accommodation throughout between bookings, paying particular attention to surfaces which may be regularly handled...

Named Quarterway House because it is located a quarter of the way to Cambridge from Ely, the building used to be a family-run pub during the 1800s before it was rebuilt in 1995.

It was then brought by Franco and his wife Abi in 2007; the couple lived there for some years and started a family before relocating locally for the “village life”, decided to renovate the building last summer.

With the aim of making it a real home from home, the house and gardens had a huge makeover in August and September 2019: with new windows, doors, flooring through, fresh paint too to bottom, new en-suite bathroom and family bathroom and new furniture.

And the result is, as my fiancé remarked, “house goals - country but modern”; she was particularly impressed by the tap in the utility room, copper radiator and glass shower in the upstairs en-suite.

Inside the house, there’s everything guests could possibly need for their stay: from a fully-equipped kitchen that comes with plenty of crockery and cutlery, pots and pans, a food blender, six-slice toaster, microwave, dishwasher and oven to mod-cons like the full-size American Cribs-style fridge freezer, free to use superfast broadband, smart TV’s throughout, powerful sound system, Alexa Echo entertainment and even a small stationary cupboard with wireless printer.

Franco and Abi - who are also happy to host marquees for events, corporate or private parties - really have thought of everything; right down to the artwork on the walls, which consists of bright and colourful pictures of the Fens landscape by local photographer Lisa Verrinder.

Don’t worry if you accidentally forget a few things either, because tea, coffee and sugar is provided free of charge; upon arrival, you will also find a load of bread, butter, milk and juice.

To really kickstart your break, the owners - who say “every booking can be bespoke to whatever a guest wants” - also leave a bottle of wine to get guests into the holiday mood. Another nice touch is that any items left uneaten or unused will be collected and donated to the local foodbank.

The living room, meanwhile, is cosy and homely thanks to a feature fireplace and comfy sofas (with enough seating for 12 people); much like the snug room, which doubled up as a bedroom with its comfy sofa bed. Inside the television unit are games including Monopoly and Connect 4, so there’s plenty to keep younger guests entertained...

Outside, a dip in the heated swimming pool - which is also used by a local swimming school, CG Swim School - is an ideal way to warm up on a cold day thanks to the temperature always being kept at 32 degrees; even better, lessons can be pre-booked for during your break.

The swim school, which welcomes anyone from three-months-old to 100-years-old, also offers mermaid experiences, underwater meditation classes, aqua yoga, and adult and baby classes...

With so much on offer - all included within your stay - Quarterway House is an idyllic holiday home; a hidden treasure of Cambridgeshire that really has to be seen to be believed.

To book your stay visit the Quaterway House Facebook page.

