A suspected stolen quad bike which had been involved in anti-social riding was found dumped in a farmer's field near Ely.

Rural cops from Cambridgeshire Police seized the bike after it was found in the field in Little Thetford this afternoon (November 5).

Hare coursing, illegal fishing and fly-tipping are some of the key issues highlighted by officers in rural areas.